General Motors Co (GM) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Rocky Gupta — Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Mary T. Barra — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Jacobson — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the General Motors Company Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rocky Gupta, Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations.

Rocky Gupta — Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Thanks, Tabitha. Good morning and thank you for joining us as we review GM’s financial results for the fourth quarter and calendar year 2020. Our press results were issued this morning and the conference call materials are available on GM Investor Relations website. We’re also broadcasting this call via webcast.

I’m joined today by Mary Barra, GM’s Chairman and CEO; Paul Jacobson, GM’s Executive Vice President and CFO; and Dan Berce, President and CEO of GM Financial. It’s my pleasure to welcome Paul to his first earnings call with us today, and give Paul a chance to talk about his enthusiasm for our shared vision and accelerating our path forward.

Before we begin, I would like to direct your attention to the forward-looking statements on the first page of the chart set. The content of our call will be governed by this language.

I will now turn the call over to Mary.

Mary T. Barra — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Rocky and hello, everyone. Thanks for joining. This morning, we shared the details of our strong 2020 financial performance, including Q4 records for EBIT-adjusted, EBIT-adjusted margin, EPS-diluted-adjusted and a record year for GM Financial. These results were driven by the quick actions we took to recover from the early effects of the pandemic.

Looking at the past year, our employees, suppliers and dealers rallied with speed and agility to support our customers and our communities, as well as protecting the business. The pandemic has been a catalyst for finding new and better ways to work, while strengthening our resolve to win. As some of our plants suspended production in the early days, our teams rapidly turned to producing critical care ventilators and personal protective equipment for patients and front-line healthcare workers. After our first conversation with Ventec Life Systems, we began production in just 30 days and we built 30,000 ventilators in 154 days. And with that same speed, we developed rigorous safety protocols so we could restart our operations around the globe. This collective spirit was inspiring, and it still drives us and it’s contributing to the greatest era of transformation in the history of our Company.

In spite of the pandemic, we accelerated mission-critical businesses like our EV and AV initiatives. We maximized production of full-size trucks and we launched our new family of full-size SUVs safely and on time. We’ll sustain this culture of innovation and leadership in 2021 and beyond and that is my focus this morning. We are fully committed to a capital allocation strategy that invests in new and existing businesses to drive growth. We’re going to generate that growth through our EV portfolio as well as businesses like BrightDrop, OnStar Insurance Services, subscription services like Super Cruise and OnStar Guardian, and much more to come from our growth and innovation team. The semiconductor shortage won’t slow our growth plans and with our mitigation strategies, we still expect a very good year for General Motors, and Paul will share additional details in his remarks.

We have strong underlying performance and very strong momentum with customers. Last year, for example, we posted our largest year-over-year US market share gain since 1990, led by full-size trucks and SUVs. In 2020, GM was the full-size pickup sales leader in the United States thanks to gains by the Chevrolet Silverado and record GMC Sierra deliveries, and we plan to expand our capacity in early 2022. The new Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, and Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban are leading the full-size SUV market. And GM China rode the increasing market preference for large MPVs and luxury vehicles to year-over-year sales increases in these segments, including record deliveries for Cadillac.

As we look to the future, we are well-positioned from a policy standpoint. I, personally, and members of our senior leadership team have had discussions with President Biden, Vice President Harris and several key Cabinet appointees. The Biden administration is increasingly aligned around the importance of domestic manufacturing and the need for widespread adoption of EVs. We look forward to working with the administration on policies that support safer transportation with zero emissions.

When you look at the strategy we have shared, it should be clear. We will seize every opportunity to drive growth, expand our markets and enter new ones. Our Ultium platform is core to these initiatives. It is the foundation for our upcoming global family of EVs. With our first-generation Ultium platform, we will now see a 40% battery cost reduction compared to today’s Chevrolet Bolt EV, and we’re already working on the next generation of Ultium battery technology, which will deliver a 60% improvement over Bolt EV with double the energy density. To do this work, we’ve hired almost half of the 3,000 expected new tech employees across engineering design and IT, and we expect to finish hiring by the end of the quarter. What is especially exciting to me is that our vision and our commitments and our aspirations are attracting incredibly talented people to GM. They believe in what we are doing, and when they arrive they’re finding like-minded colleagues already hard at work.

Since we first introduce our growth strategy and related announcements in November, we have shared even more of the aggressive steps we are taking to accelerate our plan. We have committed to increasing our EV and AV investments to $27 billion from 2020 through 2025, including more than $7 billion this year alone. With this investment, we will launch 30 EVs globally and achieve EV market leadership in North America. In addition, by mid-decade we plan to sell at least 1 million EVs per year in our two largest markets in North America and with our joint venture partners in China.

During CES in January, we revealed a new GM brand identity that honors our past but signals our future. We also introduced a new safety brand, Periscope. It describes how we will advance toward a world with zero crashes by integrating vehicle technology, research and advocacy. And we launched a new brand campaign called Everybody In, which is our call to action to get everyone in an EV. Everybody In is a powerful idea because we must all be all in to achieve our goals. We’ll offer EVs across all of our brands and at price points, and span the global EV market from the Wuling Hong Guang Mini to the Cadillac CELESTIQ. As for the GMC Hummer EV, we have prototypes on the road right now, and they are undergoing cold weather testing in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, then they will head to Yuma, Arizona and to the toughest off-road trails in Moab, Utah.

In the meantime, VIN 001 is already spoken for. As part of GMC’s partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the first GMC Hummer EV will be auctioned on March 27. All proceeds will go to assisting the families of fallen and disabled soldiers and first responders. We envision a future where there is an EV offering for everyone. Our future will be inclusive and comprehensive, and it will create new businesses and in some cases, new brands.

BrightDrop is a powerful example. It is a new commercial EV business that targets delivery and logistics providers, particularly those in the parcel and food delivery industries, with innovative zero-emissions solutions. From a revenue standpoint, we’ll provide vehicles like an EV600 Van, which is a substantial opportunity in and of itself because the global market for light commercial vehicles is almost 9 million units today according to IHS Markit, and we believe demand for electric light commercial vehicles will grow quickly. The market seems to agree. In fact, third-party research estimates that the addressable market for eLCVs could be $30 billion by 2025 and double that in 2030.

BrightDrop also allows us to create new sources of value for our customers beyond the vehicle, driving diverse income streams from a full ecosystem of product and services. FedEx Express is slated to receive the first EV600s later this year. The EV600s will help them meet their stated fuel efficiency goals as part of their broader sustainability strategy and electrification efforts. FedEx Express has also conducted a pilot with the BrightDrop EP1 electric pallet product and has another one planned. In this first pilot, the EP1 demonstrated significant productivity increases in the delivery process. Similarly, Merchants Fleet, which has more than 150,000 vehicles under management, is targeting to have 50% of its mobile fleet electric by 2025 and 50% of its managed clients fleet by 2030, and is moving forward with plans to put 12,600 BrightDrop EV600s into service.

Another exciting and potentially lucrative source of growth for — is our Hydrotec Fuel Cell technology. Like BrightDrop, Hydrotec is proof that General Motors vision of a world with zero emissions isn’t limited to passenger vehicles. Less than two weeks ago, Navistar, GM and OneH2 announced a zero emissions long-haul transportation ecosystem that will launch in 2024. Navistar will begin building Class 8 trucks for its launch customers, GM will supply Hydrotec Fuel Cells, and OneH2 will supply the hydrogen-fueling infrastructure. It’s an exciting way for us to partner in the Class 8 segment, a nearly $30 billion market in the US alone and that — one that we haven’t seen before. And we believe this is just the beginning for Hydrotec. This is a nascent multi-billion-dollar hydrogen power industry for trucking, for military, aerospace and stationary power applications that we are targeting directly, as well as through GM Defense.

Customers and shareholders will continue to see even more evidence throughout 2021 that we’re executing our vision and plans for growth. One great example is right around the corner. On Sunday, GM will unveil the 2022 Bolt EUV, which arrives this summer and will be built in Orion, Michigan. The all-new Bolt EUV and refresh Bolt EV feature unique exterior designs and new interiors. The Bolt EUV will provide nearly three inches more legroom than the Bolt EV, and will have available wireless phone charging and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allowing customers to easily access their music and podcasts. Like the original Bolt EV, the new Bolt EUV and refresh Bolt EV will build on Chevy’s commitment to attainable EVs. The Chevrolet Bolt EUV is the first Chevrolet and the first GM EV to offer Super Cruise technology, one of the 22 GM vehicles that will offer Super Cruise by 2023.

Based on feedback from Cadillac customers, we’re confident that we will build a steady stream of subscription revenue because our customers don’t want to drive without it. In addition, GM Cruise and Microsoft will increasingly leverage Azure, Microsoft’s Cloud and Edge computing platform, to help commercialize self-driving vehicles at scale. And with new investment by GM, Microsoft, Honda and other institutional investors, the estimated valuation of Cruise now stands at $30 billion. And just yesterday, the California DMV released the 2020 disengagement data for autonomous vehicles, and we are very pleased with the excellent continuing improvement and leadership shown by Cruise.

This fall, we’ll begin building the GMC Hummer EV at our Factory ZERO in Detroit-Hamtramck. Work on our flagship EV plant is on track and we cannot wait to start shipping vehicles to customers. Among its many advanced manufacturing capabilities, Factory ZERO will be the first US auto plant equipped with 5G fixed mobile network technology. As we said in November, our $27 billion in EV and AV investments will include additional EV assembly and battery capability beyond what we’ve announced for Factory ZERO, Spring Hill in Tennessee, and our Ultium Cells JV plant in Ohio where hiring is already underway. In fact, employees will build prototypes later this year. Along the way, OnStar Insurance Services is on target to expand to all 50 states by the end of the year.

What’s happening inside our Company and behind the scenes is also important to our success. Delivering this exciting new chapter for GM requires a special team that values diversity and inclusion, a safe workplace and the commitment to create a better, safer and more sustainable world. We aspire to be the most inclusive company in the world because it’s the right thing to do and because diversity and inclusion are the foundation of a winning culture. I am deeply and personally engaged in this part of our strategy. Our strong values are a compelling tailwind for GM. They will drive creativity, agility and so much more for our future.

This future also inspires us to do even more to help mitigate the efforts of climate change, and we will. Less than two weeks ago, we announced plans to become carbon-neutral in our global products and operations by 2040. We will set science-based targets to achieve carbon neutrality and we aspire to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles globally by 2035. We will source 100% renewable energy to power our global sites by 2035, five years earlier than we announced just a year ago. And we have signed the Business Ambition Pledge for a 1.5 degrees Celsius, a call to action from a global coalition of UN agencies, business and industry leaders. Like everything else we do, we will provide updates on our progress and we will hold ourselves accountable.

And now I’d like to turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Jacobson — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mary, and good morning, everyone. Before I get into the results, I want to take a quick minute to thank Mary, the broader executive team and really the entire organization for the warm welcome that I’ve received in my time so far here at GM. I’m really excited for the opportunities that we have ahead of us, as we build appreciation for the innovation that we are championing right now.

Whether it’s in EV/AV connected services or our overarching vision of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are executing well on our growth strategy and accelerating these opportunities with an emphasis on investing in new businesses, while maintaining a strong investment-grade balance sheet. We believe we can take advantage of these once-in-a-generation opportunities to achieve strong profitable growth with a solid return on investment. Being a part of GM as it writes the next chapters of its history is a huge honor for me. I look forward to continuing the conversations I’ve had with the investment community thus far, and getting to know those of you I have not yet had the chance to meet.

Now, let’s get into the results. While 2020 was adversely impacted by production challenges experienced in the first half of the year, we demonstrated resilience and flexibility as we quickly moved to preserve liquidity and manage inventory, while still launching an all-new lineup of our highly profitable full-size SUVs and prioritizing investments in our all-electric future. Even in the face of the pandemic, we generated results of $122.5 billion in net revenue, $9.7 billion in EBIT-adjusted, 7.9% margins, $4.90 in EPS-diluted-adjusted and $2.6 billion in adjusted automotive free cash flow in 2020.

In the fourth quarter, we continue to see strength demand as we generated $3.7 billion in EBIT-adjusted, including the $1.1 billion charge for Takata. We far exceeded the top-end of the scenario shared on our Q3 earnings call, absent the impact of Takata, due to strong performance in North America and GM Financial in particular. We also drove strong Q4 net revenue of $37.5 billion, approximately 10% EBIT-adjusted margins and $1.93 in EPS-diluted-adjusted and $3.4 billion in adjusted automotive free cash flow. The Q4 $1.93 EPS-diluted-adjusted includes a negative impact of $0.59 from the Takata airbag-inflator recall and a $0.26 gain from investments in PSA and [Indecipherable] Motor Corporation. In Q4, we fully repaid the remaining balance on our corporate revolver draw, and ended the year with strong automotive cash balance of $22.3 billion and total automotive liquidity of more than $40 billion.

Let’s take a closer look at North America. In the calendar year, North America delivered EBIT-adjusted of $9.1 billion, up $900 million year-over-year and a 9.4% margin. In Q4, North America delivered EBIT-adjusted of $2.6 billion, up $2.3 billion year-over-year as we moved past the effect of the 2019 strike. Continued performance from the launch of our all-new full-size SUVs and disciplined pricing on our full size pickup trucks offset the impact of the Takata recall. US retail sales have continued to recover with Q4 GM results up 12% year-over-year despite limited inventories, closing the year strong with December retail sales up over 19% year-over-year. We have seen this strong performance continue into January with sales up 9% year-over-year. Additionally, US retail market share gains have been solid, up 1.4 percentage points year-over-year in Q4, exceeding 18% market share driven by the newly launched full-size SUVs and high demand for large pickup trucks.

And we are looking forward to retail EV growth, where we are seeing encouraging signs for demand. We’re really excited about the launch of the GMC Hummer EV this fall. When we revealed that in Q4, it was the most watched auto review in history with 1.3 billion impressions and 370 million views, and it created the highest website traffic of any GM model ever. We wanted to kick off GM’s acceleration towards EVs with something as exciting as the GMC Hummer EV, a vehicle that we are very proud of. And it’s just the beginning as we rollout 30 new EVs globally by 2025 with several high-volume entries in North America by 2023.

Let’s move to GM International. Full year EBIT-adjusted in GMI was a loss of $500 million, down $300 million year-over-year due to the effects of the pandemic on operations particularly in China, partially offset by performance improvement outside of China. For the fourth quarter, we were encouraged by our progress with EBIT-adjusted of $300 million, up $100 million year-over-year due to positive price mix and benefits from our cost actions, partially offset by weaker FX in South America. We delivered $500 million of equity income in China for the calendar year, including $200 million in Q4, in line with our expectations. As we progress through the year following Q1 lows, we saw market recovery and benefits from our launches and cost actions, returning to the approximately $200 million quarterly equity income run rate in Q2 through Q4. We received $500 million in dividends from our China automotive JVs in Q4, bringing total dividends to $1 billion for the year.

Just a few comments on GM Financial, Cruise and our Corp segment before we turn to 2021. GM Financial posted revenue of $13.8 billion for the year and record EBT-adjusted of $2.7 billion. In the fourth quarter, GM Financial generated revenue of $3.4 billion and EBT-adjusted of $1 billion, a Q4 record, up $500 million year-over-year due to strong used-vehicle prices contributing to gains on sale of off-lease vehicles, improved credit performance and lower interest expense due to declining interest rates.

Cruise costs for the year and in the quarter were $900 million and $300 million respectively. 2020 was a huge year for Cruise. After substantial development and testing, Cruise has now reached a point where it has removed the human driver from behind the wheel and is now fully testing driverless cars on the streets of San Francisco successfully, as Mary noted earlier. We expect many more good things to come for Cruise in 2021. Cruise segment spend is projected to be about $1 billion in ’21. Corp segment costs were $600 million for the year and better in the fourth quarter than the normal run rate of $1 billion due to investment gains. We expect the underlying spend in the Corp segment to be about $1.2 billion in 2021, an increase over our normal run rate as we are accounting for certain growth initiatives in the Corp segment.

In late 2018, we made a strategic decision to accelerate our transformation for the future to strengthen our core business, capitalize on the future of personal mobility and drive significant cost efficiencies. Our plan included a path to achieve $4 billion to $4.5 billion in cost savings through 2020. I’m pleased to report that we have achieved $4.5 billion in savings since 2018, including $200 million in Q4 and inclusive of $200 million of savings related to the wind-down of holding and sale of our Thailand business. Having the right cost structure that aligns with our strategy is a key focus for us. We’ve made great progress with the actions taken over the past several years and we will continue to pursue incremental efficiencies.

Now, let’s turn to the 2021 outlook for the calendar year. As we enter 2021, we see ongoing industry recovery and strong demand for our most profitable products. The underlying business has never been more robust. I want to provide some macro context around 2021 to help set the stage. With continued recovery of the US light vehicle industry in ’21, we expect SAAR to be in the mid-16 million unit range with a stronger second half as we experienced normal seasonality in Q1, and expect to see an inflection point in the spring as vaccination rates increase and warmer weather consumer sentiment in auto demand. In China, we expect the industry to grow year-over-year as the economy continues to recover. However, we expect a continued competitive pricing environment with increased environmental compliance costs. In South America, we expect continued commercial and portfolio strength to more than offset the macro headwinds. Finally, we expect commodity prices to be a significant headwind as platinum group metals and steel prices have seen major increases in recent weeks and months.

Our underlying 2021 performance is expected to be strong, including EBIT-adjusted in the $10 billion to $11 billion range, as the fundamental business is robust and we will offset significant commodity headwinds while increasing investments to support our growth strategy. And EPS-diluted-adjusted in the range of $4.50 to $5.25.

As Mary mentioned at the outset of this call, the industry-wide semiconductor supply shortage will also impact us this year as it does many other industries. Included in the guidance I just provided is an estimated $1.5 billion to $2 billion in EBIT-adjusted full year impact driven by loss contribution margin, partially offset by mitigation efforts through cost and go-to-market actions. We expect the shortage to be temporary and we’ll look to focus on protecting supply of our highest-demand products such as full-size trucks and SUVs as well as EVs.

Importantly, we do not believe this short-term headwind will affect our long-term earnings power, and we remain committed to our growth initiatives and the EV acceleration we have previously communicated. From an adjusted automotive free cash flow perspective, we estimate a 2021 impact from the semiconductor shortage in the $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion range, putting 2021 adjusted automotive free cash flow guidance in the range of $1 billion to $2 billion.

We announced the extension of downtime at Fairfax, CAMI and San Luis Potosi yesterday, which is included in our numbers above. Our intent is to make up as much production loss at these plants in the second half of the year as possible. We expect 2021 capex to be in the $9 billion to $10 billion range, which includes approximately $2 billion of deferred capex from 2020, as well as accelerated investments in our all-electric future. Also included in our guidance is cash outflow from the Takata recall, which we expect to occur over the next two years to three years from the expense we took in fourth quarter.

Non-operating items included in our guidance worth mentioning include higher year-over-year net interest expense and an expected tax rate of approximately 24%, which is higher primarily from the tax deconsolidation. Regarding earnings results cadence, we expect second half to be stronger than the first half primarily as a result of some of the production downtime we will take in certain plans to manage the semiconductor supply shortages.

Finally, I want to spend a minute on capital allocation. The top priority for us is to invest in both new and existing businesses, including previously-announced investments to accelerate EV and AV growth, while reducing complexity and leveraging current architectures across the ICE portfolio to drive better productivity and customer response which will help fund investments in our future. To support this growth strategy in 2021, we will spend more capital on EV and AV product programs than on gasoline-powered and diesel-powered development for the first time in our history.

Our capital allocation plan includes more than $6 billion spending on EV and $1 billion on AV in 2021, and we will fund key growth initiatives such as BrightDrop, OnStar Insurance Services, subscription services like Super Cruise and OnStar Guardian aimed at accessing new addressable markets that we have never tapped before, representing a significant top-line growth opportunity. We will fund these growth investments with internally-generated cash while maintaining our investment-grade balance sheet.

In summary, we had a strong finish to the year highlighting the underlying strength of our business. We have again demonstrated our strength, flexibility, laser-focus on execution and ability to manage through a significant disruption while still generating strong results. This focus will continue in ’21 as we manage the challenges of the industry-wide semiconductor shortage, while continuing to launch new and exciting products and services and position GM to win in the future of mobility. And I’m proud to be a part of this team.

This concludes our opening comments and we’ll now move to the Q&A portion of the call.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.