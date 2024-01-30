Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: How General Motors (GM) performed in Q4 2023
General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue remained relatively unchanged from the prior-year quarter at $43 billion.
Net income attributable to stockholders increased 5.2% to $2.1 billion and EPS grew 14.4% to $1.59 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS declined 41.5% to $1.24.
The company expects net income of $9.8-11.2 billion for the full year of 2024. Reported EPS and adjusted EPS are both expected to range between $8.50-9.50 for the year.
