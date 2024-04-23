Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
General Motors (GM) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 7.6% year-over-year to $43 billion.
Net income attributable to stockholders increased 24.4% to $2.98 billion while EPS rose 51.5% to $2.56 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 18.6% to $2.62.
For the full year of 2024, GM expects adjusted EPS of $9.00-10.00.
