GM Earnings: All you need to know about General Motors’ Q2 2023 earnings results

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 25.1% year-over-year to $44.7 billion.

Net income attributable to stockholders grew 51.7% to $2.56 billion while EPS rose 60.5% to $1.83 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 67.5% to $1.91.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

General Motors raised its guidance for the full year of 2023. It now expects GAAP net income attributable to stockholders of $9.3-10.7 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $8.4-9.9 billion.

The stock gained over 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday following the earnings report.

