Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

GM Earnings: All you need to know about General Motors’ Q2 2023 earnings results

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 25.1% year-over-year to $44.7 billion.

Net income attributable to stockholders grew 51.7% to $2.56 billion while EPS rose 60.5% to $1.83 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 67.5% to $1.91.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

General Motors raised its guidance for the full year of 2023. It now expects GAAP net income attributable to stockholders of $9.3-10.7 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $8.4-9.9 billion.

The stock gained over 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday following the earnings report.  

Prior performance

Most Popular

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue decreased 3.8% year-over-year to $1.02 billion. Net income was $109.3 million, or $3.08 per share, compared to

Tesla’s margins likely to remain under pressure as it mulls more price cuts

For Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), expanding production capacity and launching new vehicle models has been a continuous process that enabled it to emerge as the largest electric vehicle maker. But

A look at American Airlines’ (AAL) expectations for the near term

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) were up slightly on Friday. The stock has gained 37% year-to-date. The airliner reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results a day ago,

Tags

Automobile

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top