Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
General Motors (GM) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.
Net income for the third quarter was $4.0 billion, or $2.78 per share, compared to net income of $2.3 billion, or $1.60 per share in the third quarter of 2019.
GM’s total revenues stood at $35.5 billion.
Shares up nearly 5% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
