GIS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from General Mills’ Q2 financial results

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales increased by 6% year-over-year to $5 billion. Organic net sales were up 5%.

GAAP net income declined 13% to $597 million, or $0.97 per share, from last year.

Adjusted EPS dropped 7% to $0.99.

