Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Retail
GIS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from General Mills’ Q2 financial results
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales increased by 6% year-over-year to $5 billion. Organic net sales were up 5%.
GAAP net income declined 13% to $597 million, or $0.97 per share, from last year.
Adjusted EPS dropped 7% to $0.99.
Most Popular
mPhase Technologies CEO Anshu Bhatnagar: Our core focus will be on EV charging
Image: iStock Tell us briefly about the business and market opportunity. Also, touch upon the recent name change that you had announced. We've been around for a long time and
Marvell Technology (MRVL) is headed for a strong 2022. Here’s why
For semiconductor companies, it has been an exciting year though the supply chain issues and raw material shortage played spoilsport to some extent. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a
Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) stock research summary | Q3 2021
Dollar Tree has always provided customers with a convenient and affordable shopping experience with its vast store network and low price point. Now the company is embarking on a new