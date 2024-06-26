GIS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from General Mills’ Q4 2024 financial results

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 6% year-over-year to $4.7 billion. Organic net sales were down 6%.

Net earnings attributable to General Mills was $558 million, down 9% from last year. GAAP EPS declined 5% to $0.98 while adjusted EPS of $1.01 was down 10% in constant currency.

Earnings beat expectations while revenue missed estimates.

For fiscal year 2025, organic net sales are expected to range between flat and up 1%. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between down 1% and up 1% in constant currency from the base of $4.52 earned in fiscal year 2024.

The stock fell over 4% in premarket hours on Wednesday, following the announcement.

Prior performance