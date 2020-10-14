Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Goldman Sachs (GS) Q3 2020 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.
Net earnings for the third quarter was $3.62 billion, or $9.68 per share, compared to net earnings of $1.87 billion, or $4.79 per share in the third quarter of 2019.
Total net revenues increased 30% to $10.78 billion.
Provision for credit losses was $278 million, compared to $291 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Shares inched up 3% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Bank of America stock falls on revenue slip in Q3: Infographic
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday. The banking giant reported an 11% decline in Q3 revenues to $20.45 billion, slightly
Infosys (INFY) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues rose 3.2% year-over-year to $3.31 billion. Net profit amounted to $653 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $569
Key highlights from UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Q3 2020 earnings results
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues grew 8% to $65.1 billion year-over-year, helped by 21% growth at Optum. Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth