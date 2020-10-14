Goldman Sachs (GS) Q3 2020 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Net earnings for the third quarter was $3.62 billion, or $9.68 per share, compared to net earnings of $1.87 billion, or $4.79 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Total net revenues increased 30% to $10.78 billion.

Provision for credit losses was $278 million, compared to $291 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Shares inched up 3% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.