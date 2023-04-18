Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Finance
Goldman Sachs (GS) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $12.2 billion, mainly due to lower revenues in Global Banking & Markets.
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders were down 19% to $3 billion, or $8.79 per share, compared to last year.
Earnings beat expectations while revenue fell short.
On April 14, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.50 per common share to be paid on June 29, 2023 to common shareholders of record on June 1, 2023.
The stock dropped over 3% in premarket hours on Tuesday following the earnings announcement.
Prior performance
