Goldman Sachs (GS) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $12.2 billion, mainly due to lower revenues in Global Banking & Markets.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders were down 19% to $3 billion, or $8.79 per share, compared to last year.

Earnings beat expectations while revenue fell short.

On April 14, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.50 per common share to be paid on June 29, 2023 to common shareholders of record on June 1, 2023.

The stock dropped over 3% in premarket hours on Tuesday following the earnings announcement.

