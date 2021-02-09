Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Richard J. Kramer — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Great. Thank you, Nick and good morning everyone. Good to be with you today. As you saw in our news release this morning, the fourth quarter was an outstanding conclusion to a truly unprecedented and challenging year. Our segment operating income in the quarter was $302 million, up 25% from last year. Our volume improved sequentially reflecting a modest uptick in global industry demand compared to the third quarter as well as improvements in market share in several of our businesses.

We also continue to benefit from execution and cost savings initiatives including actions we’ve taken to improve our structural cost. At the same time, we saw improvements in both price mix and raw material costs. These factors helped us deliver significant earnings growth and margin expansion during the quarter.

In addition, we delivered $1.2 billion in free cash flow, our highest fourth quarter cash flow since 2011 after a strong Q3. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s ability to persevere and finish the year strong. The prospects of fourth quarter earnings growth and this level of cash flow — cash flows, excuse me, frankly, were not something we had imagined six months ago or even three months ago. Yet, with the determination to win with our products in the marketplace and a relentless focus on cost and cash, we finished the year on a high note with our businesses well positioned for continued recovery. Each of our strategic business units contributed to this outcome.

In the Americas, our commercial business continued to perform well. Volume increased 7% as we benefited from significant share gains in both OE and in replacement. The momentum we have with our commercial customers is a testament to our market-backed approach to developing products and services that help owner operators and fleets of all sizes maximize uptime and lower operating cost per month.

We believe we can build on the strength in 2021. Truck tonnage, freight rates and Class A truck orders are trending favorably in the US suggesting we are likely to see a culminative industry conditions. We also see a significant benefit from recent customer wins, including Ryder, Albertsons, Dart, and Pepsi MidAmerica, just to name a few. We are expanding our suite of digital tools and fuel-efficient products to help us continue winning with fleets in the new year.

We recently introduced Fleet Central, an interactive tool designed to help fleets lower costs and make faster and more informed decisions regarding their tire and maintenance needs. Later this year, we will roll out the Fuel Max, LHD 2 and the Fuel Max RSD. The Fuel Max LHD 2 is a drive tire designed for long haul fleets looking to lower fuel costs and reduce their carbon footprint.

This tire offers low rolling resistance that meets Phase 2 greenhouse gas emissions and fuel efficiency standards. The Fuel Max RSD will allow us to differentiate our product portfolio further. This tire is designed for regional haul carriers that demand fuel efficiency for highway travel, but also require robust durability and traction to navigate city routes. These type of customer backed products, combined with an increasingly digital based service proposition will help us advance our strong industry leading proposition.

Turning to the Americas Consumer business, our OE volume increased 6%, outperforming the industry for the fourth consecutive quarter. While I’m pleased with our recent performance, I’m even more excited about the gains we expect in our OE business in 2021 and beyond.

Within the right fitments such as the award-winning 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, which is equipped with Goodyear Wrangler territory all-terrain tires allows us to strengthen our brand and build customer loyalty, both of which are key drivers of demand in the replacement market. As you heard from us in the past, it’s these type of platforms that generate the highest customer loyalty in replacement, and we’ve demonstrated that we can maintain our competitive advantage in the all important electrokit category on electric fitments as well.

The Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT/R road tire was selected to be fitted on GM’s new EV Hummer, a strong win for our consumer OE business and a knot to how we are transforming our capabilities to meet the customers changing needs. Turning to our US consumer replacement business, while lower demand in the mass merchant channel continue to impact our absolute results, our relative performance in the US improved with our shared targeted segments increasing more than two full points compared to the third quarter.

Outside of the mass market channel, we grew share with customers. The award winning Eagle Exhilarate and Assurance WeatherReady along with customer favorites such as the Assurance MaxLife were instrumental in our ability to perform well in other retail channels. Our new product rollouts will continue in 2021. This month, we will introduce the comfort drive of premium tire designed for the commuter touring category, a segment that accounts for half of the consumer replacement tires sold in the US. The Wrangler Workhorse Powerline will debut later in the year as well. This product line is designed for those who rely on hardworking dependability for their tires to get the job done.

Shifting to EMEA, our commercial business delivered another impressive quarter by tailoring our products to the needs of our commercial customers and building a fully integrated service business, we have been able to grow share for two consecutive years. We expect to maintain the strong momentum in 2021 by strengthening our mobility solutions offering, expanding our service network and broadening our reach with small and medium fleets. I’m excited to say that we’re off to a terrific start as well. In January, Ryder selected Goodyear as its sole mobility partner in Europe, becoming the latest fleet to recognize the substantial value of our end-to-end mobility solutions.

Now turning to the consumer segment, our OE business is beginning to see the impact of higher win rates on targeted fitments particularly on EVs. Our volume increased 16% in a relatively flat market. Winning with customers who placed tremendous emphasis on tire technology and performance demonstrates our capabilities. We continue to see strong win rates for future fitments. OEMs are recognizing the commitment we’ve made to developing tires that will help them transform their portfolios to more energy efficient and eco-friendly vehicles while delivering performance capabilities consumers demand.

For example, Volkswagen selected the Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance and the Goodyear UltraGrip Performance for its ID.3, its first vehicle to be designed exclusively for electric mobility. Both tires will feature our proprietary sealant technology. Mobility solutions like these have helped us secure a leadership position in electric mobility. In fact, EVs now account for approximately half of our OE development projects in Europe. In EMEA’s consumer replacement business, the continuation of consolidating our distribution footprint has temporarily affected our volume. However, the changes were necessary and will enhance the value of our brands and our products over time.

We continue to see positive effects on the value of our products in the market and in our results as a result of this initiative. This momentum increases our confidence that we will deliver on our goal of increasing our margins by $2 to $4 per tire over the coming years, and we saw improvements in our share compared to Q3, momentum we believe we will carry forward into 2021.

Turning to Asia Pacific. Our consumer replacement business continue to be the highlight outperforming the industry and turning in its highest quarterly volume ever. Once again, we benefited from strong growth in China where we increased replacement units by more than 10%. This growth is supported by the work we’re doing to transform distribution. Last quarter, we announced a pilot for an app-based direct-to-retail distribution model in China.

In 2021, we expect to add approximately 600 new branded retail stores across Asia to support future replacement growth with more than half of the locations planned for China. We’re also continuing to enhance our product portfolio to ensure we meet the evolving needs of the consumer. This year, we will launch the Goodyear Assurance MaxGuard to capture growth in the mid-SUV segment.

Turning to Asia’s consumer OE business where 2020 was impacted by the discontinuation of some high volume fitments in China, we see a very different story in 2021. In addition to the favorable impact from higher light vehicle production this year, we expect to benefit from a strong OE pipeline. We are focused on being on platforms with high replacement pull. This will help drive strong replacement demand in the years ahead.

While it is important that we focus our efforts on the opportunities that lie ahead, we cannot lose sight of all that we accomplished to position Goodyear for recovery. We increased our OE pipeline winning fitments representing more than 9 million units, we made it easier for consumers to buy our tires by launching Goodyear Mobile Install in new US markets and doubling our fleet of service fans. We expanded our commercial fleet services and added significant fleet accounts, and we continued advancing our future mobility capabilities.

We know there’s been a lot of public focus around the experience being accumulated with regards to connected tire technology. Our primary focus hasn’t been around these statistics, but given the interest, we went back and calculated our accumulated connected miles and it’s a large number. As of year-end, we had over 1 billion miles of data on connected tires and no plans of slowing down this learning.

I’m very satisfied with the solid progress we’ve made in the second half of this year. I’d like to thank each and every Goodyear associate for their sacrifices and commitments throughout the year and for the strong fourth quarter finish. We have good momentum as we enter into 2021.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Darren.

Darren Wells — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Rich. You can see from our results and from Rich’s remarks that the fourth quarter reflected a combination of continued industry recovery and strong performance by our team, including our market share, cost efficiency and cash generation. Our consumer OE business continued to gain momentum building on our share gains in the third quarter. We discussed in 2019 our expectation that our OE share would begin to recover by 2021 after the declines we were seeing at that time.

This recovery started earlier than we expected and will continue given the fitment wins that we had over the last several years. Our replacement share improved sequentially as the impact of last year’s customer store closures in the US continue to improve, and the impact of actions to address our distribution network in Europe again anticipated. We also continued to see the impact of restructuring actions in our manufacturing footprint. We delivered net cost savings of $70 million for the quarter. And finally, despite strong cash performance in Q3, we delivered historically strong Q4 cash and working capital improvements, leading to positive cash flow for the full year and one of our highest levels of cash and liquidity.

Overall, I’m very pleased with our performance for the quarter. While we continue to face a high level of uncertainty, we’re encouraged by the trends in our markets and our business as we enter 2021.

Turning to Slide 9. Our fourth quarter sales were $3.7 billion, down only 2% in the prior year. Our unit volume declined 5% versus decline of 9% that we saw in the third quarter. Our segment operating income for the quarter was $302 million, up $60 million from a year ago. Our reported segment operating income included two items that were excluded from our adjusted earnings per share. First, a $34 million benefit from a legal settlement; and second, a $13 million charge for the establishment of an environmental reserve associated with a closed facility. After adjusting for these and other items, earnings per share on a diluted basis were $0.44, up from $0.19 in the prior year.

The step chart on Slide 10 summarizes the change in segment operating income versus last year. The impact of lower volume was $40 million, reflecting a decline in unit sales of $1.9 million. Reduced factory utilization in the third quarter compared to a year ago resulted in the $32 million decrease in overhead absorption in Q4 results. Production in the fourth quarter was flat compared to 2019. Price mix improved $33 million. All raw material costs declined $25 million compared to a year ago.

Note that we benefited to some degree from the three to six-month lag as raw material costs moved through our inventory. Recent raw material price increases will catch up some over the coming quarters. Cost savings of $103 million more than offset $33 million of inflation. Savings associated with the closure of Gadsden totaled $33 million consistent with the third quarter. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted our results by $5 million, driven by weaker currencies in South America, primarily the Brazilian real. The $9 million increase in the other category include the benefit of a legal settlement of $34 million, which more than offset lower earnings in our other tire-related businesses and the establishment of the environmental reserve of $13 million.

Turning to the balance sheet on Slide 11. Net debt totaled $4.5 billion, a decline of more than $300 million from the prior year. Slide 12 summarizes our cash flows during the quarter and for the year. We generated $1.1 billion of cash flow from operating activities in 2020. Capital expenditures were $647 million. Free cash flow totaled approximately $470 million for the year, up about $30 million from the prior year despite pandemic disrupted earnings.

Working capital inflows exceeded our expectations in the fourth quarter. Since the beginning of the pandemic, driving cash flow and ensuring strong cash and liquidity have been our top priority and the results over the last three quarters reflect that focus. Turning to slide 13, we had total cash available liquidity of $5.4 billion at year-end. This is over $900 million higher than at the end of 2019 and marks the highest liquidity level in recent history.

Turning to our segment results, beginning on Slide 14, unit volume in the Americas declined 6%, an improvement from nearly 10% decline in the third quarter. Replacement volume was down 9% driven by our consumer business. While the adverse impact of lower sales through Walmart’s Auto Care centers was less in Q4 than in Q3. So it’s trending the right way and continued to drive the year-over-year decline in our volume relative to others in the industry.

Our commercial replacement volume on the other hand increased 9% driven by strength in the transport industry and growth in our fleet business. OE volume was up 6%. Segment operating income for Americas totaled $190 million or $38 million higher than last year. Excluding the impact of the one-time legal settlement and the environmental remediation reserve, Americas segment operating income would have been $169 million, still up $17 million from the prior year.

The benefits of our cost saving actions and improvements in price mix contributed meaningfully to the earnings growth. Savings associated with the closure of Gadsden were $33 million for the quarter. And our aviation and off the road earnings remain down from the prior year.

Turning to Slide 15, Europe, Middle East and Africa’s unit sales totaled $12.4 million, 5% from a year-ago. OE volume increased 16%, reflecting the impact of several new fitment launches as auto production was essentially flat during the quarter. Replacement volume fell 11%. Lower volume in our consumer business more than explains the decline in replacement volume. Our commercial replacement business performed very well driven by continued momentum in our fleet business. EMEA’s segment operating income increased $31 million to $69 million. The increase was driven by lower raw material costs and improvements in price mix.

Turning to Slide 16, Asia Pacific’s tire units totaled $7.8 million, down 2% from the prior year and a significant improvement compared to the third quarter. This sequential improvement in our volume was driven by our consumer replacement business, which increased 5% in the latest period. While our business in China remains the growth engine, we also grew consumer replacement volume outside of China during the quarter.

Our OE business results year-over-year continued to be affected by discontinuing business in China. Segment operating income was $43 million, down $9 million from the prior year’s quarter driven by lower earnings in our other tire-related businesses. Turning to our outlook items on Slide 17, while markets have recovered considerably since the middle of last year, we continue to face a high level of uncertainty.

Despite these uncertainties, we wanted to share with you some thoughts on how we’re currently thinking about the business during the first quarter. First, we expect volume will be similar to what we experienced in Q4 with overall levels below 2019, reflecting lower auto production and continued softness in vehicle miles traveled.

Second, we expect our production levels to be about 3 million units higher than last year positively impacting our fixed cost absorption. Third, we expect to see continued improvements in price mix while we still expect our raw material cost to be lower than in the first quarter of 2020, the year-over-year benefit will be significantly less than in the fourth quarter.

Slide 18 summarizes several of our full year financial assumptions. Based on current spot prices, we would expect our raw material costs to increase $125 million to $175 million net of cost savings, largely in the second half of the year. Our planned capital expenditures totaled about $850 million, which includes some catch-up for the investments that were deferred as a result of the pandemic. Given the industry recovery in the second half of last year and the resulting impact on our inventory levels, we will need to reinvest in working capital in 2021.

At this point, we expect to reinvest around half of the cash we [indecipherable] working capital last year. Rationalization payments are expected to be similar to last year’s levels as we complete the plans we’ve announced in Europe and the US to strengthen the competitiveness of our manufacturing footprint. We expect our book tax rate will continue to be very sensitive, small variations in income. So hard to estimate with any precision.

At this point, we anticipate paying cash taxes of $125 million to $150 million, which includes payments deferred from 2020. Last year, we suspended our quarterly dividends in response to COVID-19 and expect this suspension to continue while the impact of COVID-19 persists.

Finally, you’ll find several updated reference slides in our presentation. Slide 20 contains updated modeling assumptions that will be useful as you develop your forecasts. The most significant changes compared to the prior year’s versions are in the section on volume sensitivities, reflecting the impact of lower industry volume in 2020.

Slide 21 provides an updated percentage breakdown of our raw material costs by commodity. Note that our overall spend in 2020 was significantly impacted by lower production. And Slide 22 provides an update on the percentage of our consumer business made up of large rim diameter tires. You’ll notice the significant increases in the percentage of 17-inch and above in our OE businesses.

Now, we’ll open up the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] We’ll take today’s first question from Rod Lache with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Nick Mitchell — Senior Director of Investor Relations

Good morning, Rod.

Rod Lache — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Good morning, everybody. Good morning. I was hoping you might be able to talk a little bit about what you’re seeing in terms of price and mix and in particular, just the supply demand impact of these tariffs on the four Asian countries and they accounted for at least a quarter of US replacement supply in — in the past couple of years. So how do you see that starting to trickle through the market?

Richard J. Kramer — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Yeah. So, Rod, maybe I’ll take it in two pieces. One, just to give a few remarks or some thoughts on the tariffs and then talk a little bit about the pricing environment and obviously a relevant question. So I would say, as we think about it, leveling the playfield in the US is really no question a good thing for the health of the domestic tire industry. And I know you know, going back to the last tariffs we saw in 2014, you can go back and look at the numbers, there is a clear benefit to the US industry.

I think there is a bit of a distinction because back to 2014, we did see much of the import volume quickly shift on in China into a lot of the other Southeast Asian countries as you know, many of which now are the ones who are actually the one subject to the potentially anti-dumping and countervailing duties and tariffs. So I think as we look at this, given that history the benefits of these more recent tariffs potentially maybe longer-lived may have a bit longer life. Just as you think about it, there are just simply fewer locations and places to put those tires to send them back into the US.

So taking a step back, we think that the industry is doing pretty well. We see good recovery in demand. Demand is running ahead of supply particularly in the premium products. That’s a good thing for us. And as you see in the fourth quarter, the positive benefits that we got of price and mix and we see that even relative to what we see are higher raw material costs coming in next year. And then if you just take a step back and look at what’s happened to price or how we’re thinking about price and what we’re seeing, I should say right now, in 2020, we did see a net recovery of price mix versus raw materials, building on that momentum that we kind of saw in the second half of 2019. That’s a good thing, but also remind you and everyone else, we’re still not fully recovered from those high raw material costs we saw in 2017 and 2018.

So, really a net positive and really important evidence in what we’re seeing that that cycle is kind of turning around to help us recover all those raw materials. And again, you see it in our price per tire, ex FX was up about 3%. So good outlook on the replacement side, remember, the OE business has some RMIs that will have an impact as well. And then if we just look around the globe will start in the US, the PPI was up about 1% in Q4 versus the prior year, always a good sign. And then as we look around, we saw nine of 10 of our consumer tire manufacturers out there, the ones that we monitor, they’ve announced price increases since November of about 5% to 8%.

We announced up to 5% on our consumer replacement business effective December 1. And then if we go to the commercial side, we saw more than half of the truck tire manufacturers that we track, they’ve also announced price increases of that same amount about 5% to 8% since November and we’ve announced up to a 6% price increase that was effective November 1. And then if we switch to Europe. Remember, we’re in the summer selling season right now, and we’ve seen several tire companies there announced price increases as they start selling those tires. And relevant to us, we implemented a price increase of about 2%, on both summer and all season effective December 1, excuse me. And also in the truck business, as Darren and I both referenced in our remarks, is very robust in Europe right now. And we’ve had some pricing actions there as well.

And then if we, just broadly speaking, look at emerging markets we do what we always do there is use price to offset weak currencies and raw materials. So I’d say a pretty constructive environment all around.

Rod Lache — Wolfe Research — Analyst

And I was hoping just secondly you would be able to just touch on what you still think you need to do kind of longer term to achieve competitiveness, you’ve kind of referenced the low-cost country versus high-cost country manufacturing. Is that something that you see getting executed over the relatively near term? And if you can just remind us what kind of cost savings you’ve got between Gadsden and Europe restructuring as you look out to 2021?

Darren Wells — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, yeah. So the — but the competitive position point that you made which we’ve been open about is our cost for manufacturing consumer tires is significantly above, what we see is the industry median and that’s the competitive issue that we have been working to address. The restructuring in Gadsden and the restructuring in our factories in Germany and now in Fulda are important first step to addressing progressing that cost position. And we’ve started to get the benefits of that in the second half of 2020.

So we got essentially full benefit of Gadsden in the second half, which was around $33 million in the quarter and we — obviously, we’ll get the remainder of that savings as we go into Q1 and Q2 of 2021. We’ve only just started to get some savings from the German restructuring and that will ultimately be $60 million to $70 million. And so, if we take the two together, it’s approaching $200 million when we compare — if we compare 2022 to where we were in 2019. So, that’s going to be a significant move in the right direction. Obviously, we’re filling in with some expansions that we’re making in some of our lower cost factories, including our factory in Slovenia. And obviously, the Mexican factory has ramped up as well.

So we’ve gotten some moves in the right direction. I think we’re continuing to stay focused on cost and that that improvement can come from additional investment including some investment in automation and streamlining some of the production we have in our existing factories, as well as some continued expansion of some of our most efficient facilities. So I think we’re — we feel like we’re on the right track there. But there is still more work to do.

Rod Lache — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Thank you.

James Picariello — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Hey, good morning.

Richard J. Kramer — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Good morning, James.

Darren Wells — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, James.

James Picariello — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

On the, on the 2021 outlook, do you expect global industry volumes to be down in the first quarter or just the color you provided relate to Goodyear’s? And Darren, you ventured volumes similar to the fourth quarter, was that a reference to the year-over-year comp? And just given the full reopening of your largest North American replacement customer, should we expect sustained sequential improvement through the year in terms of the company’s regained share and eventual volume outperformance and how should we be thinking about that? Thanks.

Darren Wells — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So, let me take the industry — our thoughts on the industry first — and on first quarter, but to give you a little bit of a feel for how we’re thinking about the industry because — ultimately the comment that we made about the first quarter it was essentially a reference to the fact that we believed our volume would still be down somewhat in the beginning — in Q1, but that comparison is versus 2019. So we still believe we’d be running below 2019 levels. I think we feel comfortable we’re going to be up versus the 2020 levels, but that that may be an obvious thing, given the beginning of the pandemic last March.

If we step back from it though for consumer replacement in the US it’s probably the most complicated of the industry volumes to assess and that’s as a result of the spike in imports that we saw in the second half of last year. So 2020 volume in — consumer replacement volume in the US was down 7%, but member volume was down effectively 12% or 13% and the non-member volume were up about 15% and most of that differential happened in the second half.

So the comparisons for the first half relatively balanced and we should get some good recovery versus 2020 levels. When we get to the second half, it becomes a little bit harder to analyze. I think we expect the members, including ourselves, will still have some volume improvement coming in the second half but non-members given there was pre-buy ahead of the tariffs, I think non-members, we would expect to be down and therefore if we were to give an overall outlook for the industry I think it’s, it’s probably a flattish outlook, if we take the members and non-members together.

We also would see the first half with some — with significant improvement and the second half, not as clear. So we feel likely down if you’re incorporating the impact of those imports. So that’s how we’re looking at the US consumer replacement industry volume and that’s part of what goes into the assessment that we offered on the first quarter, some good recovery versus 2020 but still below 2019 levels. If we run quickly through the other industry factors that would affect our volume, we — consumer OE, I don’t think our outlook is probably that much different than what you would read. I think in the US, we would expect that we would recover most, if not all of the 2020 decline during 2021 as it was down, consumer OE was down 19% last year. We expect to recover that this year.

Commercial replacement was up about 1% last year. And I think we expect it to be up single digits this year. So there wasn’t really a decline but I think we continue to see good volumes. And commercial OE, which was, took the hardest hit last year, down about 30%. I think we expect to recover something on the order of half of that based on the production outlook that we see right now.

So that’s, I mean that’s what we’re seeing in the US industry. The European industry, we saw consumer replacement last year, down 12%. I think we’d expect to recover over half of that decline this year, but certainly not all of it. Consumer OE in Europe was down about 25%, expect to recover something over half of that as well, but recovery is not as strong as we see in the US. Commercial replacement was down about 7% in Europe last year, we expect that to be fully recovered. And commercial OE in Europe down 18% we also expect full recovery on. So, we expect a good bounce back in the commercial business there, but a little bit slower recovery in the consumer business than we’re seeing in the US.

So I think that — overall, I think that’s our backdrop. We circle back to the question on our Q1. We’re expecting to see a decline versus ’19 that is directionally similar to what we saw in the fourth quarter.

James Picariello — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Got it. That’s super helpful. Thank you for all that color. As we think about your TBR OE business is, would you venture to say that the margin profile of that business is higher, or at least in line with the margin profile of your consumer replacement mix?

Darren Wells — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sorry. Is the question — it was commercial OE?

James Picariello — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Yeah, yeah, commercial ROE.

Darren Wells — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

And so, commercial, our commercial — we model our margins on commercial OE tires and that’s essentially the same level that we do commercial replacement tires. So there is not a distinct difference there. I mean, there are obviously different products and different margin territory. But we tend to model those as being similar where in consumer, margins on OE tend to be lower than margins on replacement.

Richard J. Kramer — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

And James, the — part of the reason for that, remember, is a lot of those tires on OE are being specked by our fleet customers. So there is much more integration between what happens at the fleet level and then what gets pulled out of OE, so our customers sort of flows right through where OE are essentially two different customers.

James Picariello — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Got it. Yeah, just given the strong industry production backdrop for this year, I just wanted to ask about TBR. Just my one follow on, your other tire-related businesses I think amounted to about $150 million headwind for the full year. Aviation will be the ongoing headwind that sustains no surprise so but how much of the $150 million do you think you can be — can be recaptured in 2021? Thanks guys.

Darren Wells — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I think our view here is, given the continued challenges in aviation we’re probably looking to recover something on the order of half of the $150 million that we lost in 2020. And then we expect the remainder of that to come back over the coming years, but aviation industry I think were — will probably have a three or four year outlook for a full recovery.

James Picariello — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Understood. Thanks.

Victoria Greer — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Good morning.

Richard J. Kramer — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Good morning, Victoria.

Victoria Greer — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Two questions for me, please, morning. Firstly, on the Q1, could you just give us a little bit more detail around the absolute amount you’d expect to raw materials headwind in Q1. You mentioned that you expect the Q1 price mix versus raws to be positive, but less of a tailwind net than it was in Q4. Could you talk us through a bit the different drivers that you’ll have in Q1 versus Q4?

And then a second question really around inventory levels. We know the industry has been running production pretty high to catch back up in the second half of 2020. So that’s been the case for you as well. You were expecting to rebuild some inventories in Q4, but I guess looking at the working capital inflow you had that probably happens more in 2021. Could you talk a bit about, firstly, where you think inventories are now, both for your own business and then also into the dealer channels. Is there still a catch-up needed there? Thanks.

Darren Wells — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

So let me — Richard, maybe we start by commenting on where we, where we see channel inventory.

Richard J. Kramer — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Yeah. Sure. There is a lot there and all absolutely right questions as well. So from a channel inventory perspective, I would say we — maybe I’ll break it down between the US and Europe, excuse me, it’s the easiest way to look at it. And I would tell you that in the US, during Q4, we saw what I’d say sort of a modest restocking by our wholesalers and retailers. And as we think about that sell-in was essentially at prior year levels but sell-out was down about double digits. And again, this included but I would say not limited to the impact that Darren referred to earlier, which was the impact of the pre-buy of the Asian tires that we saw.

Now having said that, there is evidence of the US TMA members inventory growing as well. Now for us, our third-party distributions, our inventory was down versus our Goodyear tires and that inventory was lower versus the prior year, but we would say that’s very consistent with the reduction in sell-out, which tracks to EMT which we view as a good indicator over time of how to match supply and demand and then what’s going on and we certainly see a recovery in some of that as we go into 2021.

In Europe, our third party channel inventories in the distribution of the retailers, our brands is down at the end of December versus the prior year, again driven by what we always see at this time that’s lower winter tire inventory, but remember, this is a really significant change from what we saw at the [Technical Issues] 13%. So I think we’ve seen that restocking start in the second half of 2020. So I’d say good shape overall as we look at it. But clearly, Victoria I think your question I’ll send it back to Darren. One of the things that we’re looking at is we try to catch up on some of that inventory this year, but as you said a demand was in better shape and to get those plans working to meet both demand and to rebuild inventories, is the challenge that’s front and center, and what we have to do in 2021.

So Darren, maybe you can walk through some of the numbers and how we’re thinking about that.

Darren Wells — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

No, I think that’s fair. The channels have started to do their catch up on their inventory, but we haven’t had a chance to catch up on our inventory. So you’re right to point out the fact that we had hoped. We said in the third quarter call, we are hoping to rebuild some of our inventory in the fourth quarter and that did not happen. So we’ve ended the year with inventory down about $700 million [Technical Issues] our plan effectively is to [Technical Issues] We would have liked that. We could have made some progress on that [Technical Issues] during the course of 2021.

So that makes up the biggest part of the [Technical Issues] so I want to come back to your raw material question but, sorry, did that cover your question related to inventory.

Victoria Greer — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Yeah. That’s clear in the inventory. Thanks.

Darren Wells — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sales for the first quarter, coming off fourth quarter where we had $25 million of benefit in raw materials, I will say that that $25 million benefit in the fourth quarter was made up of $75 million or $80 million benefit from raw feedstocks, offset to a great degree by transactional foreign exchange — adverse transactional foreign exchange particularly in Turkish lira and Brazilian real that drove up the cost growth in those countries. And that’s the raw material net benefit was $25 million. We expect full that that number before and the number after the currency effect to net out some in the first quarter, that’s really the probably think half the benefit in the first quarter that we saw in Q2. [Indecipherable] Victoria?

John Healy — Northcoast Research — Analyst

Thank you. Good morning. I wanted to ask a big picture question just about the EV market. I know you guys highlighted the success and the momentum you have there. So I was hoping you could spend a little bit of time educating us a bit more about what is it about the R&D that you put into place? Or what is — what’s going on specifically that you guys think is allowing you to garner some good share opportunities there and any way you could kind of frame for us how you think you’re doing relative to the market on the EV side of things?

Richard J. Kramer — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Hey, John, I would tell you. I’ll start with your last question, I think that that we’re doing really, really well and you’ve, you kind of heard some of the fitments that we won over time, and we mentioned one of them just in the call today. But, but I think you have to, you have to look at this as really putting a combination of things together to start with. It’s really core a tire technology that again, frankly, we have, I would say, an excellent team of engineers and scientists working on how to solve those problems and remember one of the EV problems, there is a couple of them, I’ll touch on it, but one of the main ones is around rolling resistance and Goodyear, I feel very confident in telling you, is the leader in rolling resistance in many of the markets around the world.

So I would say in all the markets around the world really in Asia, in Europe, in the US, so that science around everything from trade compounds to material usage to different ways to put that to work is where we have the expertise and that expertise grows in value when you’re trying to solve a range issue on an EV vehicle. So that’s one of the areas but remember meeting the requirements of these EVs isn’t just rolling resistance, it’s clearly that — it’s clearly being able to have and hold the extra weight of an EV that has the batteries around it, it’s the durability because the incremental torque that goes to those tires and it’s also things like sound and noise because as we’ve said before, if you don’t hear the engine. So any tire noise is going to become very prevalent in an EV versus an internal combustion engine.

So, those are things like foam and tire that we have and other elements to do that. And then on top of that, you can’t give up. In fact, I’d say, you have to increase the actual ride on handling perspectives is how these EVs want to outperform in consumers’ hands. So it’s the combination of all those things, not just one that really puts Goodyear I would say as a leader in EV technologies. And then to add to that, what we’re going around around, let’s call it the integrated tire and the intelligent tire, EV tires are aware that intelligence is going to show itself. So why we have we made mention of the billion models of that we have on connected fleets out there today to learn about how we can make sure we’re getting all of those properties from the tire, all the data off the tire in the road to integrate with those vehicles going forward. And as you might imagine the first users of that are going to be EV companies and EV operator.

So I would tell you that’s why when you look at us versus some of our competitors. It’s just not building a plant and making a tire as we’ve always said it’s integrating all those things together in a way that adds value to the customer. And we think about that about changing, hey, what service are we bringing, what problem are we solving and what product are we bringing to our customers to help them drive their future. That’s how we think about the EV business.

John Healy — Northcoast Research — Analyst

Great. And then just one follow-up question for me on price and maybe specifically in the US replacement market, I think you guys mentioned nine of 10 manufacturers raising prices. Just with the industry inventories being kind of in a lean position and with the tariffs coming, do you think there is an opportunity for further price increases in 2021 or do you think that the industry has already kind of turned the page for what 2021 pricing might be for the for replacement units?

Darren Wells — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So John, I’ll first comment about the industry. Yeah, I will say that given our outlook on raw materials, which is for raw material cost increases principally in the second half in the range of $125 million to $175 million, if today’s raw commodity spot prices hold, the pricing actions that we took at the end of the year, we would generate enough pricing to cover about half of that cost in Q3 and Q4. So, there is more that we would have to do in order to fully offset raw material costs. So I mean mathematically I think that’s it. And I think what we’re focused on is continuing to manage raw material cost with price mix and that’s how we handled in the past, that’s how we would expect to continue to handle it.

John Healy — Northcoast Research — Analyst

Okay. Thank you guys.

Ryan Brinkman — JP Morgan — Analyst

Hi, thanks. I’d like to ask with the latest you’re seeing in Latin America, I recall before you rolled that reporting segment up into the Americas that you were disproportionately commercial tire focused with strong franchise. The margin was historically high down there, since then there has been a downturn, but more recently, we’ve been hearing including from some of the suppliers that have reported so far this quarter that the run rate of the outlook for commercial truck production has considerably improved there recently maybe helped by the stronger agricultural commodity prices. I don’t know if you’re seeing the same. And if that’s a tailwind for you.

Richard J. Kramer — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Yeah, Ryan, I would say, we’re pleased with the way Latin America is shaping up. And I’m very pleased with our team is operating. And as you know that Latin America has been and what would be I think likely described as a pretty difficult economic circumstance for a really elongated period of time. In that environment, I would tell you a couple of things, one, in our passenger business, we continue to mix up to larger rim diameter tires and continue to expand our distribution throughout the region.

We have more points of sale. We’ve been adding in each year over the course of the last few years. We’ve completely redone our product line there and I would tell you that business is going very well. And on the commercial side, a very similar story that the industry has rebounded a bit. Our product line has been completely revamped. Our product performance I think is leading in the industry and is broad based across all the Latin American countries. And we also continue to expand our distribution points and notably continue now in a region that was a little bit harder to do it are really moving ahead with some of the fleet solutions that you hear us talk about in North America and in Europe.

So I would say we feel very good. If you ask me what the biggest challenge I would still say it’s the economy. It’s getting the economies to recover down there, but in that environment, I would say I’m very pleased with the way the team is executing.

Ryan Brinkman — JP Morgan — Analyst

Okay, thanks. I just lastly you know there’s been a lot of questions already on price mix versus raws, most of mine are answered, the potential for future price increases, etc. I guess, I just thought to ask around that in a little bit of a broader way. I mean obviously, this past year has been very exciting from a macroeconomic perspective. There’s been a lot of inflation already in financial in real and alternative assets and increasingly in commodities, but it does seem that the economists are more debating what the outlook is going to be for consumer prices with some not projecting as much of a rise.

I don’t know how you feel about that maybe we all have our own opinions and you put through some price increases already, the tariffs withheld industry generally has a good track record of passing on cost long term, but there was that softer period back in ’17 and ’18. So I don’t know I just thought to checking with you generally how you think the industry is positioned relative to what seems to be more of inflation in input costs relative to our consumer prices generally, is this kind of going to be that the gating factor for your earnings over the next couple of years is that the price mix versus raws trend potentially?

Richard J. Kramer — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

So maybe I’ll just I’ll take a step back and certainly I appreciate you bringing up ’17 and ’18 because that was a period that we didn’t recover raw materials certainly, for us, and I’d say as an industry, but if I take a step back, I kind of look at this from a macro perspective, and think about where we’re headed. And you have to start with the combination of the vaccines coming out with herd immunity moving forward. Even with the variant coming, putting a little tailwind or a headwind to that. I’d say we all see light at the end of the tunnel.

What does that mean it means that the way we think about it, people and spending has been sort of sidelined, we all know that. If we look at the macro comments and you know this as well is adding one second half could see a bit of a turn, as we get beyond the vaccine of people want to get out, they want to travel. They want to go places, that’s good for Goodyear. It’s good for our industry as VMT goes up as travel comes back, albeit maybe at a slower place, that’s a positive. And I’ll add to that, we’re already seeing the combination.

As I think Darren and I both mentioned demand running ahead of supply, particularly in the premium segment and as one of the questions was that’s coming on low inventories in our industry, but one might say in every industry that’s out there and you look at that with some of the raw material inflation that Darren mentioned we see coming, particularly in the second half of the year and then you add to it the stimulus money that’s coming out there that you have people that are going to be liquid and that are going to want to spend.

So I think if you put all that together, I would say that that we view that as a constructive environment. Now, what does that exactly means? I think we have to tell, we have to see how that plays out because if anything, what we’ve learned in the last year, nothing moves in a straight line. So — but having taken a step back, I think that that to me is a very constructive environment that we’re looking at into the future. First, we got hit by this virus. Hey, look, we got to stay safe, we got to defeat this thing, but on the other side of it, I think there is good stuff.

Ryan Brinkman — JP Morgan — Analyst

All right. Very helpful. Thank you.

Emmanuel Rosner — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Hi. Good morning, everybody.

Richard J. Kramer — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Good morning.

Emmanuel Rosner — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Was hoping to ask you, first of us, free cash flow, both in terms of near-term outlook and maybe how to think about it longer term. So it seems based on some of the pieces of outlook you’re giving for this year, we see a need to reinvest and inventory obviously continue to restructuring catch up on capex. So is it the right way to think about it that free cash flow could be a decent use in 2021? And on a go-forward basis, how should we think about it in terms of the free cash flow outlook and recovery under your, I guess, the business plan?

Darren Wells — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

So, Emmanuel, if we look forward, I think, your conclusion is right. it’s when we take into account the need to reinvest $450 million to $500 million in working capital in 2021. You’re right to conclude that’s going to cause us to have some use of cash in 2021. If we look out longer term and set aside working capital, we — even heading into the pandemic, if we took the 12 months that were leading up to Q2 last year, we were running at a pace where we sold just under 150 million tires. We’re generating $700 million of segment operating income, add back $800 million of depreciation, take out $100 million of corporate costs and you get effectively a cash flow that is at the level required to pay for the items that we have in our cash flow guidance this year, if I exclude the working capital and the restructuring payments.

Now we’ve taken some actions that are going to reduce that breakeven point. Our restructuring actions in Germany and in Gadsden, Alabama while they take that breakeven point down by over 6 million units and by doing that it gets us down to effectively below the volumes that we’re running at. So as we see volumes grow above where they are right now that should start to open up the possibility of generating a positive cash flow even at the slightly higher capex levels that we’ve gotten our plan, taking into account the other items that we’ve got in our cash flow outlook.

Emmanuel Rosner — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Great clarity. Yeah, that’s super helpful. And then I guess following up specifically on these restructuring actions. Can you please just go back and summarize some of the expected benefits, both this year and next. To the extent that they have been quantified in terms of discrete actions impact and timing of some of these, I guess, lower cost points.

Darren Wells — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

So, first in the US restructuring action. It’s principally the closure of the Gadsden Alabama facility. I mean that was effectively completed in the second quarter last year. So we got full savings in Q3 and Q4, which is about $33 million a quarter. We will get that — continue to get that or similar amount in Q1 and Q2 and now represent sort of the full run rate savings. So we’ll anniversary that in Q3 this year. So, we wouldn’t necessarily expect additional savings in the second half this year, because we’d have already gotten the full savings from Gadsden.

The cost savings from the restructurings in Europe are going to be more weighted towards this year and 2022, and we haven’t given precise timing. But if we look at 2022, we should kind of savings $60 million to $70 million relative to ’19 and most of that relative to 2020. So you have to split that between 2021 and 2022 thinking about when we’re getting the savings for the factory restructurings in Germany.

The one other thing that I might point out here as long as we’re on this question around our cost savings because of the 2020, it was sort of an odd year for tracking cost savings, given some of the extreme measures that we took to address the hard shut down that the pandemic created. And there’s no question cost efficiency is still our — one of our top priorities, but if we look at 2021, even if we took — even if we, even getting the benefit of the restructurings, the way that we’ve traditionally reported our net cost savings, our cost savings, net of inflation, that number is going to end up appearing negative for the full year given the one-time nature of some of the savings actions we took in 2020.

So for the first quarter, we’re going to see solid net cost savings given that those temporary actions for the pandemic didn’t really start until Q2. But when we get into Q2 and Q3, we are going to get some costs being restored versus pandemic levels and that’s going to make the net cost comparison, which was really favorable in 2020. It’s going to make it look less favorable in 2021. We’re still going to get the savings on restructuring, but that is, just a little bit of watch out as you model the cost savings year-over-year in 2021.

Emmanuel Rosner — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Great. Thanks for the color.

