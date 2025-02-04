Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
GOOG Earnings: Alphabet’s Q4 2024 profit beats estimates; revenue up 12%
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL), the parent of Internet search giant Google, Tuesday reported higher revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.
Alphabet’s consolidated revenues rose to $96.4 billion in the December quarter from $86.31 billion in the same period of fiscal 2023. The latest number fell short of expectations.
Reflecting the strong top-line performance, fourth-quarter net income increased to $26.5 billion or $2.15 per share from $20.7 billion or $1.64 per share a year earlier. EPS surpassed estimates.
