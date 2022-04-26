Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology

GOOGL Earnings: All you need to know about Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings results

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 23% year-over-year to $68 billion.

Net income amounted to $16.4 billion, or $24.62 per share, compared to $17.9 billion, or $26.29 per share, last year.

Both revenue and earnings fell short of estimates, sending the stock down over 6% during after-hours on Tuesday.

