Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
GOOGL Earnings: All you need to know about Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings results
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 23% year-over-year to $68 billion.
Net income amounted to $16.4 billion, or $24.62 per share, compared to $17.9 billion, or $26.29 per share, last year.
Both revenue and earnings fell short of estimates, sending the stock down over 6% during after-hours on Tuesday.
