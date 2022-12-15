Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported total revenues of $10.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 21% from the same period last year.
Net earnings attributable to Lennar were $1.3 billion, or $4.55 per share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $3.91 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS was $5.02.
Deliveries increased 13% to 20,064 homes while new orders decreased 15% to 13,200 homes.
For the first quarter of 2023, deliveries and new orders are both expected to range between 12,000-13,500.
