Under Armour, Inc. Q2 2021 earnings highlights infographic

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) today announced its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

Revenues increased by 91% to $1.4 billion which was higher compared to what analysts had expected.

The second-quarter 2021 net profit was $59 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $183 million, or $0.40 per share in the second quarter of 2020.