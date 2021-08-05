GoPro (GPRO) earnings Q2 2021 results

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.
GAAP net income for the second quarter was $17 million or $0.10 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $51 million or $0.34 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Revenue increased 86% to $250 million.
“In Q2, strong execution further revealed the benefits of the strategic shifts we’ve made in our business to a more direct-to-consumer, subscription-centric model. We believe the changes to our business will continue to result in a more predictable and profitable GoPro.”Brian McGee, CFO and COO
