GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs Q4 2020 earnings results
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $4.50 billion, or $12.80 per share, compared to net income of $1.91 billion, or $4.69 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net revenues increased 22% to $11.74 billion.
Shares up nearly 3% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
