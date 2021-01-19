GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs Q4 2020 earnings results

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $4.50 billion, or $12.80 per share, compared to net income of $1.91 billion, or $4.69 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net revenues increased 22% to $11.74 billion.

Shares up nearly 3% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.