GS Earnings: Goldman Sachs Q3 2025 revenue and profit beat estimates

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS), a leading provider of diversified banking services, on Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The results also beat analysts’ estimates.

The company reported net revenues of $15.18 billion for the third quarter, compared to $12.7 billion in the prior-year quarter. Net income applicable to shareholders increased to $3.86 billion or $12.25 per share in Q3 from $2.78 billion or $8.40 per share in the third quarter of FY24. Both revenues and the bottom line exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.

Book value per common share increased by 1.2% during the third quarter of 2025. Provision for credit losses was $339 million for the period, compared to $397 million for the year-ago quarter.

“This quarter’s results reflect the strength of our client franchise and focus on executing our strategic priorities in an improved market environment. Across our business, clients continue to turn to us for their most complex and consequential matters. We know that conditions can change quickly, and so we remain focused on strong risk management,” said David Solomon, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs.

