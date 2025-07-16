GS Earnings: Highlights of Goldman Sachs Q2 2025 report

Banking giant Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported an increase in revenues and profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Second-quarter revenues increased 15% to $14.6 billion from $12.7 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. The top line benefited from a sharp increase in net revenues in Global Banking & Markets, which was partially offset by slightly lower net revenues in Asset & Wealth Management.

Net income applicable to common shareholders was $3.5 billion or $10.91 per share in Q2, compared to $2.9 billion or $8.62 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Book value per share increased by 1.6% in the second quarter and by 3.9% during the first half of 2025 to $349.74. The company increased its quarterly dividend to $4.00 per share in the third quarter.

David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, said, “Our strong results for the quarter reflected healthy client activity levels across our businesses, our differentiated franchise positions, and the talent and commitment of our people. At this time, the economy and markets are generally responding positively to the evolving policy environment.“