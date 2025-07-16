GS Earnings: Highlights of Goldman Sachs Q2 2025 report

Banking giant Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported an increase in revenues and profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
Second-quarter revenues increased 15% to $14.6 billion from $12.7 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. The top line benefited from a sharp increase in net revenues in Global Banking & Markets, which was partially offset by slightly lower net revenues in Asset & Wealth Management.
Net income applicable to common shareholders was $3.5 billion or $10.91 per share in Q2, compared to $2.9 billion or $8.62 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Book value per share increased by 1.6% in the second quarter and by 3.9% during the first half of 2025 to $349.74. The company increased its quarterly dividend to $4.00 per share in the third quarter.
David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, said, “Our strong results for the quarter reflected healthy client activity levels across our businesses, our differentiated franchise positions, and the talent and commitment of our people. At this time, the economy and markets are generally responding positively to the evolving policy environment.“
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q2 2025 sales and earnings beat estimates
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in sales and adjusted profit. The results also exceeded Wall Street's
US Bancorp (USB) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers
US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total net revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $7 billion. Net income applicable to US Bancorp common shareholders rose
Key highlights from GE Aerospace’s (GE) Q2 2025 earnings results
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $11 billion. Adjusted revenue grew 23% to $10.1 billion. Net income attributable to