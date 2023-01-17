Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

GS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Goldman Sachs’ Q4 2022 financial results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues were $10.59 billion, down 16% year-over-year, mainly due to lower net revenues in the Asset & Wealth Management and Global Banking & Markets divisions.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders declined 69% to $1.18 billion, or $3.32 per share, compared to the year-ago quarter.

Both revenue and earnings missed expectations.

On January 13, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.50 per common share to be paid on March 30, 2023 to common shareholders of record on March 2, 2023.

