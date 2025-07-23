Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $980.8 million.

Net loss attributable to Hasbro, Inc. was $855.8 million, or $6.10 per share, compared to income of $138.5 million, or $0.99 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.30.

Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment revenue increased 16% in Q2. Consumer Products segment revenue decreased 16% while Entertainment segment revenues declined 15%.

For the full year of 2025, the company now expects total Hasbro revenues to be up mid-single digits in constant currency.

Prior performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Key highlights from Mattel’s (MAT) Q2 2025 earnings results

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported second quarter 2025 earnings results. Net sales of $1 billion was down 6% year-over-year as reported and in constant currency. Net income of $53 million

American Airlines (AAL) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total operating revenues saw a slight rise from last year to $14.4 billion. Net income decreased

LUV Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2025 financial results

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total operating revenues dipped 1.5% year-over-year to $7.2 billion. Net income decreased 42% to $213 million and

Tags

Most ReadToys

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top