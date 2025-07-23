Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $980.8 million.

Net loss attributable to Hasbro, Inc. was $855.8 million, or $6.10 per share, compared to income of $138.5 million, or $0.99 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.30.

Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment revenue increased 16% in Q2. Consumer Products segment revenue decreased 16% while Entertainment segment revenues declined 15%.

For the full year of 2025, the company now expects total Hasbro revenues to be up mid-single digits in constant currency.

