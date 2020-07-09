Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Helen of Troy First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I’ll now turn the conference over to Jack Jancin, Senior Vice President of Corporate. Sir, you may begin.

Jack Jancin — Senior Vice President, Corporate Business Development

Thank you, operator.

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Helen of Troy’s first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call.

The agenda for the call this morning is as follows. I will begin with a brief discussion of forward-looking statements. Mr. Julien Mininberg, the Company’s CEO, will comment on some high-level results for the quarter and discuss current business trends. Then Mr. Brian Grass, the Company’s CFO, will review the financials in more detail and reflect on considerations from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty as fiscal year ’21 progresses. Following this, we will open the call to take your questions.

This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events or financial performance. Generally, the words anticipates, believes, expects and other words similar are words identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause anticipated results to differ materially from the actual results.

This conference call may also include information that may be considered non-GAAP financial information. These non-GAAP measures are not an alternative to GAAP financial information and may be calculated differently than the non-GAAP financial information disclosed by other companies. The Company cautions listeners not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or non-GAAP information.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Mininberg, I would like to inform all interested parties that a copy of today’s earnings release has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.helenoftroy.com. The earnings release contains tables that reconcile non-GAAP financial measures to their corresponding GAAP based measures. The release can be obtained by selecting the Investor Relations tab on the Company’s homepage and then the News tab.

I will now turn the conference call over to Mr. Mininberg.

Julien R. Mininberg — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jack. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

This morning, we reported an excellent quarter, with net sales growth of 11.8% and adjusted EPS growth of 22.8% versus a year ago. All three business segments performed well above our expectations. Many of the positive trends we highlighted in April accelerated as the quarter progressed and outweighed the unfavorable trends we discussed. The benefits of our diversified portfolio of brands, online capability, strong shared services and our highly committed organization showed very well as we adapted quickly to the tremendous challenges from COVID-19, and we’re able to be there for consumers when they needed us most.

Collectively, our eight leadership brands grew sales at 15.7% in the quarter, led by double-digit growth from all of Health & Home’s leadership brands: Vicks, Braun, PUR and Honeywell. These brands benefited from very strong demand for our highly trusted health and wellness related products. OXO also grew nicely in the quarter as consumers spent much more time at home. Hydro Flask sales declined amid store closures, but performed better than we expected. Hot Tools grew sales despite store and salon closures. Channel mix played a particularly important role as lockdowns kept families home to varying degrees around the world.

Online capability development has been a key strategic focus for both phase one and phase two of Helen of Troy’s transformation, growing roughly four-fold since 2014 to reach 24% of total Company sales at the end of fiscal ‘ 20. In this quarter, online grew a further 33%, now representing 28% of consolidated sales as even more consumers moved from bricks to clicks. We also performed better than expected in those brick and mortar stores that remained open. International performance was a standout in the quarter, growing faster than total Company sales, driven by Health & Home and strength across all business segments in EMEA.

Margin, profitability and cash flow were all highly favorable in the quarter as a result of higher sales, improved operating leverage, better mix and temporary cost reduction efforts. Analyzing the current environment, we are seeing some encouraging trends at those brick and mortar stores that have remained open. And online sales continue to be strong. Our products that are more discretionary in nature or more dependent on the retail brick and mortar channel continue to see softness, but recent trends are improving.

COVID-19 cases are now rising in multiple regions, and economic reopening plans are being questioned, or even in some cases revised. While we are pleased with our first quarter results, the net impact of the pandemic on our consumers and supply is still very fluid and uncertain. And as a result, we will not be providing fiscal ‘ 21 guidance at this time.

When we last spoke in April, we shared actions taken to protect our people and reduce our costs, doing so in a way that focused on protecting the capabilities built during our transformation. Those cost interventions fell into two major categories: personnel cost reductions and reductions or delays in other fiscal ’21 spending. We have been treating the reductions like light switches that we are dimming or turning off. By preserving our underlying infrastructure of people and systems, we can turn them back on quickly and with minimal disruption as business conditions warrant.

We are generally encouraged by the current trends and prospects for our business and therefore we are now planning to use the strength in the first quarter to turn on certain light switches and selectively lean back in on many of the key initiatives we believe are critical to driving our value creation flywheel. These plans include hiring for certain key positions, further expansion of our supply chain, further diversification of our China supply base, significant investments in expanding our rapidly growing direct to consumer capability, increasing our already strong focus on consumer centric marketing and product innovation and the strategic expansion of our IT capabilities.

Importantly, effective August 1, we are also restoring all wages, salaries and director compensation to pre-COVID-19 levels. I’m very grateful to all of the people at Helen of Troy who embraced our approach of shared sacrifice as it allowed us to adjust rapidly to the unknowns. This approach is now allowing us to turn on some of those light switches with much more speed and agility as we were able to keep intact the organization we have worked so hard to build.

We believe these plans will enable us to continue with many of our original investments originally slated for fiscal ’21 and will help keep us on track to deliver our phase two transformation goals. We believe we have struck the right balance between the uncertainties of the external environment and our strong commitment to doing what is bold and right for executing the strategic choices underlying our multiyear trajectory of transformation.

Another area we are focusing on much more is diversity, equity and inclusion or DE&I. Recent tragic events have demonstrated that we as a nation and we as a company can do better. During the quarter, we had thoughtful conversations internally, leading us to formalize and intensify our efforts under a new multiyear program designed to ensure further improvement on DE&I at Helen of Troy. This is highly consistent with our stated strategic goal to attract, retain, unify and train the very best people. We have now explicitly added diversity and inclusion to key foundational documents such as our strategic plan, culture and corporate identity to emphasize that diversity is a source of strength that we embrace and one that multiplies our effectiveness.

Given the linkage to the social and governance parts of ESG, we are connecting our DE&I efforts to our ESG program and adding dedicated leaders for both. The DE&I program also includes elements that increase our focus on recruitment, development and retention of minorities and women. We are looking to attract and retain top talent from every background and ensure a work environment where everyone can engage, thrive, contribute and grow to their fullest potential. We are conducting listening sessions with our associates all around the Company on this matter. We are rolling out mandatory unconscious bias training worldwide later this summer; we are supporting more external volunteerism and donations among our associates, charitable paid time off and matching contributions; and we are planning donations to organizations primarily focused on the education of black and minority students to improve the quality of opportunity.

We believe these initiatives are good for all Helen of Troy stakeholders, including shareholders who trust us with their assets, customers who support our business, consumers who believe in and trust what our brands and Company stand for, talented worldwide employees who seek us out as their employer of choice and the communities in which we are proud to live and work. We also simply believe these initiatives are the right thing to do.

I would like to now share some insight onto how we are managing the day to day in the COVID-19 environment. Externally, we remain very close to customers and are using all of the data sources available to us, including point of sale trends, out of stocks, competitive activity, consumer health and geopolitical developments. As most all of the world has relaxed or allowed their stay at home orders to expire, we are closely watching how people feel about coming back into stores.

While still early, we are seeing some encouraging trends for our leadership brands beyond the already strong demand for Vicks, Braun, PUR, Honeywell and OXO. For Hydro Flask, Hot Tools and Drybar, which have been adversely impacted by store closures, we are seeing increases in demand as stores and salons reopen, tempered in part by consumer behavior as we all adjust to new normals. We have also greatly increased our direct to consumer capacity for key brands which has helped us further mitigate some of the store closure impact.

Internally, our frontline associates working in the distribution centers and supply chain are going above and beyond the call of duty to help ensure our supply is able to meet growing demand. We have not only called back workers in our distribution centers; we have added staff to support growth, and are paying appreciation bonuses to our associates serving as essential workers to recognize their dedication to our customers during this critical and difficult time.

Our associates working from home have become extremely adept at continuing Helen of Troy’s signature level of collaboration and consumer centric innovation through a combination of virtual tools and through safety protocols in place in our labs and facilities. We expect those working from home to continue to do so until at least September, depending how our best practices and government guidelines unfold regarding return to office environments and to travel.

Now I’d like to turn to a review of our business segments. Together, they constitute a diversified portfolio that has performed well over the years and demonstrated resiliency. Individually, they each have unique drivers and dynamics that warrant a bit more color.

Health & Home is off to an excellent start to the fiscal year, with outstanding growth in sales and margins. COVID-19 pandemic is elevating demand for health related products and driving significant media focus. Multiple generations of consumers are receiving an education about the importance of our health related products which we believe has important positive long-term implications for category development. In the short term, consumers are responding with greatly elevated purchases of thermometers, humidifiers, air purifiers and water purifiers, driving Vicks, Braun, Honeywell and PUR ahead powerfully in the quarter. Braun is our most global brand and is seeing significantly elevated demand for thermometers and probe covers. We increased our production capacity in the quarter, but demand continues to outstrip supply. We are investing additional capital and human resources into further capacity increases and into the expansion of no-touch product offerings we expect to come online later in the fiscal year.

In addition to our probe covers, other high-margin consumables such as Vicks VapoPads and our Vicks VapoSteam cough-suppressing inhalants also saw demand increases during the quarter as consumers focused on preparedness and family care. We saw a similar trend for water purification. Water quality has been a consumer priority in health and wellness for some time as consumers seek ways to protect their families amid greater awareness of issues around lead and other water safety hazards. With COVID-19, people are now looking even harder for ways to protect themselves and their families through hygiene and cleanliness as they spend more time at home. Water filtration systems like PUR’s pitchers and faucet mounts have earned a higher share of a growing category. Demand during the quarter was up strongly for both. Our PUR products are also seeing the benefits of the single-use plastic water bottle bans being implemented around the world as consumers increasingly shift their mindset and purchasing habits toward a more sustainable way of life.

Beauty performed especially well in the face of challenges around store closures and homebound consumers, delivering 5% sales growth, including Drybar. Looking at just organic sales, the Beauty segment held its own, with a sales decline of only 1.5% despite store closures. Beauty appliances also continued its forward March on market share in the United States this quarter, adding to its number one share position at Amazon and gaining share at other major customers. Those share trends accelerated during the quarter as our supply improved and as consumers continued to favor our products and innovations on all of our key Beauty appliance brands, including the highly popular volumizers which have a growing range of variants and new products on the way across our brands and geographies.

Sales of our newest Leadership Brand, Drybar, were all incremental in the quarter given the recent acquisition. Drybar online sales were a key bright spot and outpaced historical trends both in DTC and on Amazon. More recently, brick and mortar stores in locations that have reopened are showing positive trends and building as consumers begin to get comfortable returning to shop in key customers like Ulta, Sephora and Nordstrom. As for Drybar salons, reopening has begun, with 82 salons out of 139 now open in the United States as of the beginning of July.

With regard to our previously announced divestiture plans for the Personal Care business, the marketing process is underway and ongoing. We will report back when we have more news.

Turning to our Housewares segment. The 3% sales decline in the quarter demonstrated that our diversified portfolio of products is highly resilient after growing 23.8% in the same period last year, even with retail store closures, many outdoor activities unavailable and the beverage bottle category not deemed essential at Amazon for much of the quarter. OXO was a focus area for consumers at those brick and mortar retailers that were open. Point of sale growth in those stores, coupled with triple-digit growth online, made a big difference in nearly all of the categories OXO serves, especially baking, coffee, storage containers and cleaning.

Hydro Flask quarterly results were below the prior year as sharp increases in online sales were not sufficient to overcome store closures. Retail customer shipment trends improved as the quarter progressed and hydroflask.com sales growth was explosive. Amazon sales late in the quarter also were positive once the retailer expanded product offerings beyond essential items. International sales for Hydro Flask grew strong double digits versus year ago, led by Europe and Asia.

Consumer research, social listening and online search trends confirm Hydro Flask brand popularity remains very strong. The brand continues to sustain its number one market share position largely over competitors in insulated hydration vessels according to syndicated data. Looking ahead, recent shipments and tracking in retail stores in locations that have reopened are showing encouraging trends. We continue to feel optimistic about the key drivers we’ve outlined for Hydro Flask in our April call.

Before I turn the call over to Brian, I want to thank you again for your support, for your encouragement, for your loyalty and for your trust during this unprecedented time. I am pleased with how our entire organization has continued to perform at the highest levels despite disruptions to nearly every aspect of our business and our lives.

For Helen of Troy, fiscal ’21 is certainly not one we see as a lost year. It is an opportunity to adapt, to learn how to win in the many new normals that are now emerging. With the results and the resumption of previously planned investments we are announcing today, fiscal ’21 is an opportunity to come out stronger.

Our commitment to increasing shareholder value is unwavering. We are excited to continue driving our transformation ahead. We believe we have created a set of capabilities and competitive advantages that have allowed Helen of Troy to perform in tough times like now, in past crises and also in good times. We are relentlessly focused on further elevating our high-performance organization and capabilities as we build brands and deliver multiyear results that can lead to superior shareholder outcomes. We are also diligently focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet, to ensure we have the financial resources to deploy capital toward the best opportunities to fuel our value creation flywheel.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Brian.

Brian L. Grass — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Julien.

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I hope that you’re all safe and healthy. Our thoughts continue to be with the people who’ve been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the first responders, healthcare workers, medical providers and essential workers who are on the front lines. We want to extend our appreciation for their efforts and for the efforts of our own associates that aren’t able to work from home. Our priority has been and continues to be the well-being of our associates, customers and business partners during this unprecedented time.

More recently, acts of violence have underscored the racial inequity that exists in our country. As Julien mentioned, we are further advancing the cultural changes we first embarked upon six years ago to put greater emphasis on inclusivity and diversity and to promote greater equality across our Company. We are also supporting organizations that we believe can have an impact in our communities and across the world. I could not be prouder of the Company and how it is responding in these difficult times.

Now turning to our results for the first quarter. We began the year with better than expected results despite operating under unprecedented conditions. Our diversified portfolio and strategies to maximize the strength of our Leadership Brands, accelerate our omnichannel excellence and drive international growth served us well, fuelling double-digit sales growth. This, combined with the temporary expense reduction measures we took during the quarter, resulted in healthy margin expansion and adjusted diluted EPS growth of almost 23%.

We also remain steadfast in our focus on fiscal discipline, ending the quarter with $1.1 billion in liquidity, including $88.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $930 million available on our $1.25 billion credit facility. We generated $86 million of free cash flow in the quarter that we will put to use as we look to build healthier inventory levels that can better satisfy the surges in demand we’ve seen recently and help mitigate further COVID-19 supply disruptions [Technical Issues].

As we noted in today’s earnings release, we have deferred providing our outlook for fiscal 2021 [Technical Issues] due to the continued consumer [Technical Issues] 19 pandemic. We expect to return to our historical practice of providing an outlook once visibility improves.

Now moving on to a more detailed review of the quarter. Consolidated net sales revenue was $420.8 million, an 11.8% increase over the prior year. Organic business net sales grew 11.1%, driven by a 30.2% increase in organic [Technical Issues] business in our Health & Home segment [Technical Issues] mitigated the impact of COVID-19 retail store closures and [Technical Issues] organic business net sales [Technical Issues] consolidated sales in the online channel grew approximately 33% year-over-year to comprise approximately 28% of our consolidated net sales in the first quarter.

Sales from our Leadership Brands grew 15.7% in the quarter, which includes 2.5 percentage points of growth from Drybar. While Drybar contributed to Leadership Brand and consolidated growth, its first quarter sales were significantly limited by Drybar salon and key customer store closures as well as essential item restrictions.

Our Housewares segment declined only 3% off of the prior year base that grew 23% in the same period last year [Indecipherable] [0:34:19] store closures at key retailers such as Bed, Bath & Beyond, DICK’s Sporting Goods and REI among others, as well as essential item restrictions on Amazon for a large part of the quarter. As Julien mentioned, the segment saw robust demand for the OXO brand as consumers spent more time at home and looked to our trusted products and innovation to meet their cooking, baking, cleaning, pantry-loading and organizing needs. Hydro Flask was more adversely impacted by retail store closures as the sports and outdoor channel was deemed nonessential and its weight within the Hydro Flask customer base is significant. While Hydro Flask drove strong growth in the e-commerce channel [Technical Issues] and nonessential item restrictions on Amazon.

[Technical Issues] net sales increased 30.2%, primarily due to strong global consumer demand for healthcare and healthy living products due primarily to COVID-19. The impact of US brick and mortar closures was less pronounced in the Health & Home segment as key retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Target, Home Depot and the drugstore channel remained opened and generally experienced strong traffic.

Beauty net sales revenue increased 5%, driven primarily by online sales, new product introductions and growth from the Drybar Products acquisition. Organic business net sales declined 1.5%, primarily due to the closure of key brick and mortar customers, a decline in personal care, a supply constraint related to a key product and consumer uncertainty as a result of COVID-19. Segment net sales were also unfavorably impacted by net foreign currency fluctuations of approximately $2.6 million or 3.4%.

Consolidated gross profit margin expanded to 42.6% compared to 40.8%. The 1.8 percentage point increase was primarily due to a more favorable product mix within the Health & Home segment and organic Beauty business, the favorable impact of the Drybar Products acquisition, the favorable channel mix within the Housewares segment and lower air freight. These factors were partially offset by an unfavorable mix of Housewares sales within the consolidated total, an unfavorable product mix within the Housewares segment, higher direct import sales and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency on net sales.

Consolidated SG&A was 29% of net sales compared to 28.1%. The 0.9 percentage point increase is primarily due to the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange, higher freight and distribution expense, higher bad debt expense, higher product liability expense and higher long-term performance-based incentive compensation.

GAAP operating income was $57 million or [Technical Issues] or 12.5% of net sales in the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating margin was 16.9% compared to 15.8% [Technical Issues] The 1.1 percentage point increase primarily reflects the favorable product mix within the Health & Home and Beauty segments, a favorable channel mix within the Housewares segment, improved operating leverage and the impact of cost reduction actions, including temporary personnel, advertising and travel expense reductions taken in response to COVID-19.

[Indecipherable] [0:38:07] adjusted operating margin decreased 4.2 percentage points to 19.5%, primarily reflecting a less favorable product mix, the net unfavorable impact of tariff and related pricing actions, higher bad debt expense, higher customer chargeback activity, higher freight and distribution expense to support strong direct to consumer demand and the unfavorable impact that lower sales had on operating leverage. These factors were partially offset by the impact of the temporary cost reduction initiatives previously mentioned.

Health & Home adjusted operating margin increased 5 percentage points to 18.7%, primarily reflecting the impact of a more favorable product mix, improved operating leverage and the impact of cost reduction initiatives in response to COVID-19, offset by higher product liability expense, higher royalty expense, the unfavorable impact of foreign currency fluctuations [Technical Issues] retail customer shipments.

Beauty adjusted operating margin increased 3.2%, primarily due to the margin impact of a more favorable product mix, lower air freight expense and the impact of COVID-19 related cost reduction initiatives. These factors were partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency fluctuations, higher personnel expense from the acquisition of Drybar and higher outbound freight expense.

Moving on to taxes. Income tax benefit as a percentage of pretax income was 13% compared to income tax expense of 7.6% for the same period last year. As you know, the CARES Act was signed into law during the first quarter. Among other things, the CARES Act included technical corrections to the effective date language in the December 2017 Tax Act related to net operating loss carrybacks. The CARES Act effectively reversed the impact that the Tax Act had on our net operating loss carrybacks, resulting in a tax benefit of $9.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. This benefit was the primary driver of the consolidated GAAP income tax benefit for the quarter. However, it had no impact on adjusted income or adjusted diluted EPS as it was subtracted out in the determination of those non-GAAP measures.

Net income was $60.3 million or $2.37 per diluted share on 25.4 million shares outstanding compared to $40.7 million or $1.61 per diluted share in the prior year on 25.2 million shares outstanding. Non-GAAP adjusted income grew 23.2% to $64.2 million or $2.53 per diluted share compared to $52.1 million or $2.06 per diluted share.

Now moving on to our financial position for the first quarter of fiscal ’21 compared to the first quarter of fiscal ’20. Accounts receivable turnover was 67.5 days compared to 66.8 days for the same period last year. Our accounts receivable balance was 332.8 million compared to 262.5 million. Inventory turnover was 3.2 times for both the trailing 12-month period ending May 31, 2020 and 2019. Inventory was $276.3 million compared to $335.3 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased $77.1 million to $92.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal ’21. The increase was primarily due to higher net income, increased cash from accounts payable and less cash used for inventory. Total short and long-term debt was $324.9 million compared to $321.1 million. Due to the combination of strong net sales growth, our temporary cost reduction measures and lower inventory levels, we generated strong free cash flow growth and our liquidity has improved since the pandemic began.

As of the end of the first quarter, our leverage ratio, as defined in our debt agreements, was 1.1 times compared to 1.3 times at the same time last year. We had $930 million of availability under our credit facility, and our cash and cash equivalents balance was $88.5 million.

In summary, even after funding the $255 million acquisition of Drybar at the end of January, we had a similar amount of debt, $70 million more in cash, more liquidity and less leverage at May 31 than we did at the same time last year. We believe our liquidity and cash flow positions us well to navigate the uncertainty of our environment.

Now onto a business update. Given the recent spike in new COVID-19 infections and other uncertainties, we do not feel there is enough visibility to provide an outlook, but we are generally encouraged by what we’ve seen so far. While there has been some fluidity by segment as the pandemic evolves almost daily, we believe our diversified portfolio can provide some balance in a difficult and dynamic environment. We believe we have a solid mix of defensive and discretionary businesses that can help us to be successful in a variety of scenarios.

Based on what we see today, we expect moderation of the first quarter demand surge in the Health & Home segment, along with improving trends in the Housewares and Beauty segments. OXO’s growth has continued into the second quarter and Hydro Flask sales strength has steadily improved since the beginning of May through strong online growth, the gradual reopening of the brick and mortar channel and consumers now spending more time outdoors. While total Hydro Flask brand sales declined in the first quarter, going forward, we believe it could be the beneficiary of increasing preference toward outdoor activities that promote social distancing such as camping, hiking, biking and running.

With respect to Beauty, first quarter sales were limited by supply constraints which have largely been resolved [Technical Issues] sales trends to be further helped by gradual store reopenings [Technical Issues] do not further alter reopening plans [Technical Issues] our business to be the most challenged in the short term as the dependence on [Indecipherable] [0:44:51] brick and mortar and discretionary spending is high and the pace and timing of the [Indecipherable] [0:44:56] industries’ full recovery is difficult to predict.

As you would expect, we have less visibility into the second half of the fiscal year and uncertainty remains in terms of how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact a number of key external factors, including stay at home orders, retail store reopening, consumer confidence and behavior and unemployment. As such, we continue to take a cautious approach to our sales expectations and our operational spending. But we believe our first quarter performance gives us the opportunity to reverse certain cost reduction actions taken in April.

As Julien discussed, effective August 1, we plan to reinstate associate and Board of Director compensation to pre COVID levels. We also plan to begin selectively filling high priority new and replacement associate positions.

Finally, we plan to slowly resume more normalized brand spending and selectively invest in key initiatives that are critical to delivering our phase two transformation goals. As the first quarter does not reflect a normalized level of personnel and brand spending and there are a number of key phase two initiatives that require further investment, we expect that there will be some level of operating margin compression over the balance of the year, particularly in the second half.

In summary, our first quarter results were better than expected, which reflect diversification of our product portfolio, our scalable operating platform and the steps we took to safeguard our people, our brands and our organization during this crisis. I would like to commend our team for their passion and commitment [Indecipherable] [0:46:32] diligently and seamlessly to advance the phase two transformation plan under unusual circumstances, demonstrating the power of the culture we have developed at Helen of Troy to stay nimble and positive in times of extraordinary challenge and change.

With that, I’d like to turn it back to the operator for questions.

Questions and Answers:

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.