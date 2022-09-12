Categories Analysis, Retail

Here’s a look at Etsy’s (ETSY) key targets for the coming months

Shares of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) were up 3% on Monday. The stock has dropped 47% year-to-date but has gained 59% over the past three months. The company delivered better-than-expected results for its most recent quarter despite certain headwinds. Here’s a look at its key targets for the coming quarter:

Revenue

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased 10.6% to $585.1 million compared to the previous year. Of this, 75% came from Marketplace while 25% came from Services. Marketplace revenue rose 11% year-over-year to $439.5 million while Services revenue was up 9% to $145.5 million.

The growth in Marketplace revenue was driven mainly by the increase in the Etsy marketplace transaction fee as well as the acquisitions of Depop and Elo7. Services revenue growth was driven by higher on-site advertising revenue.

For the third quarter of 2022, Etsy expects total revenue to range between $540-575 million.

GMS

Gross merchandise sales (GMS) represents the value of items sold in the company’s marketplaces. In Q2, Etsy’s consolidated GMS totaled $3 billion, down 0.4% YoY due to pressure on discretionary spending, FX volatility and geopolitical events.

Etsy marketplace GMS dropped 6% YoY to $2.6 billion as it faced tough comparisons to last year. The Etsy marketplace acquired approx. 6 million new buyers during the quarter. Active buyers totaled 93.9 million at the end of Q2, up 3.8% YoY while active sellers stood at 7.4 million, up 41.5% YoY.

In Q2, mobile GMS made up approx. 66% of total GMS and non-US GMS made up 43% of total GMS. Etsy believes GMS growth in the second half of 2022 may continue to be impacted by factors such as inflation, foreign exchange volatility, retail businesses reopening, and geopolitical uncertainties, among others.

For the third quarter of 2022, Etsy expects GMS to range between $2.8-3 billion.

Profitability

Etsy’s net income in Q2 declined 25.6% to $73.1 million, or $0.51 per share, due to higher employee compensation-related expenses as headcount increased nearly 70% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.7% to $162.7 million while adjusted EBITDA margin rose 200 basis points to 28%.

For the third quarter of 2022, adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approx. 26%.

