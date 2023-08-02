Categories Analysis, Retail, Technology

Etsy (ETSY) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenue was $628.9 million, up 7.5% from the same period a year ago.

Net income was $61.9 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to $73.1 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Consolidated GMS was largely flat at $3 billion.

For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue of $610-645 million and GMS of $2.95-3.10 billion.

