KO Earnings: Coca-Cola Q3 adjusted profit rises and beats Street view

Soft drink giant The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Earnings also exceeded analysts’ estimates.

Earnings, adjusted for special items, advanced to $0.77 per share in the September quarter from $0.74 per share a year earlier and topped expectations. Net income attributable to shareowners, on an unadjusted basis, declined to $2.85 billion or $0.66 per share in Q3 from $3.09 billion or $0.71 per share in the year-ago period.

There was a 1% decrease in third-quarter revenues to $11.85 billion. Analysts were looking for a lower top-line number. Meanwhile, organic revenues increased 9% year-over-year.

