Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
KO Earnings: Coca-Cola Q3 adjusted profit rises and beats Street view
Soft drink giant The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Earnings also exceeded analysts’ estimates.
Earnings, adjusted for special items, advanced to $0.77 per share in the September quarter from $0.74 per share a year earlier and topped expectations. Net income attributable to shareowners, on an unadjusted basis, declined to $2.85 billion or $0.66 per share in Q3 from $3.09 billion or $0.71 per share in the year-ago period.
There was a 1% decrease in third-quarter revenues to $11.85 billion. Analysts were looking for a lower top-line number. Meanwhile, organic revenues increased 9% year-over-year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Boeing (BA) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues dipped 1% year-over-year to $17.8 billion. Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders was $6.17 billion, or
T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q3 2024 earnings results
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues totaled $30.2 billion versus $30.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net loss attributable to common stock was
Philip Morris (PM) gains on Q3 earnings beat and full-year guidance hike
Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) gained over 9% on Tuesday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter of 2024 and raised its guidance