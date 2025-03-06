Categories LATEST, Technology
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is set to report its first quarter 2025 earnings results today after the closing bell.
HPE has guided for Q1 2025 revenue to grow by mid-teens percent compared to the prior-year period. It expects GAAP earnings per share to be $0.31-0.36 and adjusted earnings per share to be $0.47-0.52 in Q1.
Analysts are predicting EPS of $0.50 on revenue of $7.81 billion for Q1 2025. This compares to adjusted EPS of $0.48 on revenue of $6.8 billion reported in Q1 2024.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company delivered adjusted EPS of $0.58 and revenue of $8.5 billion.
