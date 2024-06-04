Categories LATEST
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q2 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is all set to report second-quarter 2024 results today after the closing bell.
Listen to HPE’s Q2 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
When the announcement comes, the market will be looking for earnings of $0.39 per share for the April quarter, which is lower than the $0.52/share the company earned in the corresponding period of 2023. The consensus revenue estimate for Q2 is $6.82 billion.
In the first quarter, adjusted net profit dropped to $0.48 per share from $0.63 per share a year earlier but came in above consensus estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $387 million or $0.29 per share in Q1, compared to $501 million or $0.38 per share in 2023.
The tech firm’s revenues decreased to $6.76 billion in the first quarter from 7.80 billion in the prior-year period. The top line missed estimates.
