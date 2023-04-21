Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings: Highlights of Freeport McMoRan’s Q1 2023 financial results
Mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) on Friday reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023.
- Net income attributable to common stock was $663 million or $0.46 per share in the first quarter, compared to $1.53 billion or $1.04 per share last year
- Adjusted net income attributable to common stock more than halved to $0.52 per share from $1.07 per share in the year-ago quarter
- Consolidated production totaled 965 million pounds of copper, 405 thousand ounces of gold, and 21 million pounds of molybdenum during the three-month period
- Consolidated sales were 832 million pounds of copper, 270 thousand ounces of gold, and 19 million pounds of molybdenum
- Total first-quarter revenues declined to $5.39 billion from $6.60 billion in the same period of last year
