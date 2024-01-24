Categories Earnings, Other Industries

Earnings Summary: A look at how Freeport-McMoRan performed in Q4 2023

Mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in earnings and revenues.

  • Net income attributable to common stock totaled $388 million or $0.27 per share in Q4, vs. $697 million or $0.48 per share last year
  • On an adjusted basis, net income was $393 million or $0.27 per share, after excluding net charges totaling $5 million
  • Consolidated production totaled 1.1 billion pounds of copper, 573,000 ounces of gold, and 20 million pounds of molybdenum in Q4
  • Total sales were 1.1 billion pounds of copper, 549,000 ounces of gold, and 22 million pounds of molybdenum
  • Fourth-quarter revenues decreased to $5.91 billion from $5.76 billion in the same period of 2022
  • Operating cash flow was $1.32 billion in the fourth quarter, vs. $1.07 billion a year earlier

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Infographic: Highlights of Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) Q4 2023 earnings report

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), a diversified healthcare services company, Wednesday reported its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. Net income, excluding special items, increased to $1.19 per share in the fourth quarter

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales remained flat at $5 billion versus the same period a year ago. Organic sales rose 3%. Net income

Intel (INTC) all set to report Q4 2023 results. Here is what to look for

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is preparing to report fourth-quarter results on Thursday after the bell, amid expectations for a positive outcome. The company reported revenues above the high end of

Tags

Metals & MiningMining

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top