HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) reported its third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenue rose 2% year-over-year to CAD22.6 million.

Net loss narrowed to CAD20.7 million from a loss of CAD19.5 million in the same period last year.

The net loss per share was CAD0.17 compared to CAD0.26 in the same quarter of the previous year.