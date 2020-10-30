HEXO Corp (HEXO) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers

HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) reported net revenue of CAD27.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting an increase of 76% from the same period last year.
Net loss amounted to CAD169.5 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to CAD44.7 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.
