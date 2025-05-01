HOG Earnings: A snapshot of Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2025 financial results

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported a sharp decline in sales and profit for the first quarter of 2025.

The company reported net income of $133 million or $1.07 per share in the March quarter, compared to $235 million or $1.72 per share in the comparable period of last year.

The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 23% drop in total revenues to $1.33 billion during the three months. There was a 33% fall in motorcycle shipment units.

Prior Performance