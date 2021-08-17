Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail
Home Depot (HD) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 8.1% year-over-year to $41.1 billion. Comparable sales were a positive 4.5%.
Net income was $4.8 billion, or $4.53 per share, compared to $4.3 billion, or $4.02 per share, in the same period last year.
