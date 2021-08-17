Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail

Home Depot (HD) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 8.1% year-over-year to $41.1 billion. Comparable sales were a positive 4.5%.

Net income was $4.8 billion, or $4.53 per share, compared to $4.3 billion, or $4.02 per share, in the same period last year.

  • Home Depot reports Q3 2020 earnings results

Most Popular

Analog Devices (ADI) Stock: Consider these factors before investing

The pandemic has proved to be a double-edged sword for the semiconductor industry. Orders are pouring in but manufacturers often fail to fulfill them, triggering a severe chip shortage that

Here’s a look at three notable trends within the food industry in recent times

The food industry witnessed mixed results during the pandemic period with retail channels experiencing a massive spike in demand and foodservice channels going through a slump. As restrictions began to

IPO News: All you need to know about DatChat’s stock market debut

Just eight months into the year, stock markets in the U.S have already recorded more IPOs than they did in the whole of 2020, with technology and healthcare firms topping

Tags

constructionHome improvementMost Readretail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top