Home Depot (HD) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Sales were $41.4 billion, up 2.8% from the same period a year ago.

Comparable sales increased 0.2%, and comparable sales in the US increased 0.1%.

Net earnings were $3.6 billion, or $3.62 per share, compared to $3.6 billion, or $3.67 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.74 versus $3.78 last year.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects total sales growth of approx. 3%. Comparable sales growth is expected to be slightly positive for the comparable 52-week period. GAAP EPS is expected to decline approx. 6% and adjusted EPS is expected to decline approx. 5% from fiscal year 2024.

