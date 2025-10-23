HON Earnings: Honeywell reports higher Q3 sales and adj. profit

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON), a diversified technology company, on Thursday reported an increase in sales and earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company also revised its full-year guidance.

Third-quarter sales rose 7% year-over-year to $10.4 billion, with organic sales growing 6% and exceeding management’s guidance. For fiscal 2025, the company now expects net sales to be in the range of $40.7 billion to $40.9 billion, lower than $40.8-41.30 billion it forecast earlier.

September-quarter adjusted earnings increased 9% annually to $2.82 per share. The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to $10.60-10.70 from the previously issued outlook of between $10.45 and $10.65. On an unadjusted basis, third-quarter net income attributable to the company was $1.83 billion or $2.86 per share, compared to $1.41 billion or $2.16 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

“As we progressed toward separating into three industry-leading public companies, we drove strong financial results and unlocked new value creation opportunities during the third quarter. Increased orders across our business segments pushed the company’s total backlog to another record high and reinforced the benefit of the new, innovative solutions we are delivering for customers,” said Vimal Kapur, chief executive officer of Honeywell.