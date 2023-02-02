Honeywell (HON) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Sales increased 6% year-over-year to $9.2 billion.

Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1 billion, or $1.51 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $2.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 21% to $2.52.

For FY2023, sales are expected to be $36-37 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to be $8.80-9.20.

Prior performance