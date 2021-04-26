Categories Earnings Calls, Industrials

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Apr. 23, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Mark Bendza — Vice President of Investor Relations

Darius Adamczyk — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Lewis — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Torsten Pilz — Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer

Analysts:

Stephen Tusa — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Scott Davis — Melius Research — Analyst

Julian Mitchell — Barclays — Analyst

Nicole DeBlase — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Deane Dray — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Jeffrey Sprague — Vertical Research — Analyst

Peter Arment — Robert W. Baird & Co. — Analyst

Gautam Khanna — Cowen and Company — Analyst

Andrew Kaplowitz — Citigroup — Analyst

Nigel Coe — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Andrew Obin — Bank of America — Analyst

Sheila Kahyaoglu — Jefferies LLC — Analyst

_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

Honeywell (HON) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total sales remained flat at $8.5 billion compared to the prior year-period on a reported basis. On an

American Express reports mixed results in Q1

American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The payment services firm reported Q1 revenue of $9.06 billion, down 12% year-over-year and

Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 2021 Earnings Results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its first-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue decreased to $5.22 billion from $7.45 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.

Listen On

Tags

Aerospace & Defense

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top