Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Apr. 23, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Mark Bendza — Vice President of Investor Relations
Darius Adamczyk — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Greg Lewis — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Torsten Pilz — Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer
Analysts:
Stephen Tusa — J.P. Morgan — Analyst
Scott Davis — Melius Research — Analyst
Julian Mitchell — Barclays — Analyst
Nicole DeBlase — Deutsche Bank — Analyst
Deane Dray — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst
Jeffrey Sprague — Vertical Research — Analyst
Peter Arment — Robert W. Baird & Co. — Analyst
Gautam Khanna — Cowen and Company — Analyst
Andrew Kaplowitz — Citigroup — Analyst
Nigel Coe — Wolfe Research — Analyst
Andrew Obin — Bank of America — Analyst
Sheila Kahyaoglu — Jefferies LLC — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Honeywell (HON) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total sales remained flat at $8.5 billion compared to the prior year-period on a reported basis. On an
American Express reports mixed results in Q1
American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The payment services firm reported Q1 revenue of $9.06 billion, down 12% year-over-year and
Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 2021 Earnings Results
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its first-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue decreased to $5.22 billion from $7.45 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.