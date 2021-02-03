Honeywell International Inc (HON) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Jan. 29, 2021.
Corporate Participants:
Mark Bendza — Vice President, Investor Relations
Darius Adamczyk — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Greg Lewis — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Nigel Coe — Wolfe Research — Analyst
Steve Tusa — JPMorgan — Analyst
Scott Davis — Melius Research — Analyst
Andrew Obin — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst
John Inch — Gordon Haskett — Analyst
Josh Pokrzywinski — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Julian Mitchell — Barclays — Analyst
Jeff Sprague — Vertical Research Partners — Analyst
Joe Ritchie — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
_________
