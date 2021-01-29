Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST, Technology
Honeywell posts 6% decline in Q4 sales: Infographic
Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) reported fourth-quarter financial results before the regular market hours on Friday.
Total sales fell 6% year-over-year to $8.9 billion.
Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.3 billion, or $1.91 per share, compared to $1.5 billion, or $2.16 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 1% to $2.07.
For 2021, Honeywell expects revenues to grow 1-4% year on year organically to $33.4-34.4 billion.
