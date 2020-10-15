Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
How Charles Schwab (SCHW) performed in Q3 financial results
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net revenues fell 10% year-over-year to $2.4 billion.
GAAP net income dropped 27% to $698 million while EPS decreased 31% to $0.48. Adjusted net income declined 22% to $749 million while EPS fell 27% to $0.51.
Last week, Charles Schwab completed the acquisition of TD Ameritrade, creating a company with approx. $6 trillion in client assets across 28 million brokerage accounts.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc Q4 earnings: Infographic
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The retail pharma giant reported a 2% rise in Q4 sales to $34.7 billion,
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues increased 29.2% year-over-year to $12.14 billion. Net income rose nearly 36% to $4.6 billion, or $0.90 per share,
Earnings: United Airlines (UAL) posts wider-than-expected Q3 loss; stock drops
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) slipped to a loss in the third quarter of 2020 from a profit last year as the COVID-related disruption continued to impact operations. The results also