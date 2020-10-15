How Charles Schwab (SCHW) performed in Q3 financial results

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net revenues fell 10% year-over-year to $2.4 billion.

GAAP net income dropped 27% to $698 million while EPS decreased 31% to $0.48. Adjusted net income declined 22% to $749 million while EPS fell 27% to $0.51.

Last week, Charles Schwab completed the acquisition of TD Ameritrade, creating a company with approx. $6 trillion in client assets across 28 million brokerage accounts.

