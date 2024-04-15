Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Charles Schwab (SCHW) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net revenues decreased 7% year-over-year to $4.74 billion.
Net income available to common shareholders was $1.25 billion, or $0.68 per share, compared to $1.53 billion, or $0.83 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 20% to $0.74.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $31.8 billion at quarter-end.
