Charles Schwab (SCHW) Q1 earnings and revenues increase

Financial services company The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) on Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023.
Total revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $5.12 billion in the first quarter. During the quarter, clients opened over one million new brokerage accounts and entrusted the company with $132 billion of core net new assets.
Net profit, on an adjusted basis, moved up to $0.93 per share in the three-month period from $0.77 per share in the comparable quarter of last year. Unadjusted net income was $1.60 billion or $0.83 per share, compared to $1.40 billion or $0.67 per share in the year-ago quarter.
“When I drafted my first letter to stockholders 15 years ago in the middle of the financial crisis, I outlined four factors that helped distinguish Schwab from other financial institutions during a very challenging time for global markets: a strong financial foundation, a client-centric strategy, a disciplined operating approach, and a diversified business model. These characteristics remain every bit as relevant to our story today,” said Walt Bettinger, CEO of Charles Schwab.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Bank earnings: A snapshot of some of the major banks’ Q1 2023 earnings results
A number of leading banks and financial institutions reported their quarterly earnings today. While some of them raced past estimates, some fell short and some managed to stay in line.
PNC Earnings: A snapshot of PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 report
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported revenue of $5.6 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 19% from the same period a year ago.
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues grew 15% year-over-year to $92 billion, helped by double-digit growth at UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Net earnings attributable to