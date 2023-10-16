Charles Schwab (SCHW) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues decreased 16% year-over-year to $4.60 billion.

Net income available to common stockholders was $1 billion, or $0.56 per share, compared to $1.8 billion, or $0.99 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 30% to $0.77.

Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short.

Net interest revenue fell 24% YoY to $2.2 billion.

The stock gained over 2% in morning trade on Monday.

Prior performance