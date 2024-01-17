Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
SCHW Earnings: Highlights of Charles Schwab Corporation’s Q4 2023 results
Financial services company The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) on Wednesday reported a decrease in adjusted earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Total revenues declined 19% year-over-year to $4.46 billion in the fourth quarter. In the whole of 2023, clients entrusted the company with $306 billion in core net new assets, including over $43 billion in December alone.
Net income available to common stockholders was $926 million or $0.51 per share in Q4, compared with $1.82 billion or $0.97 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted profit declined to $0.68 per share from $1.07 per share last year.
“Over the course of 2023, our commitment to clients was unwavering. Through an uneven environment with shifting views on the trajectory of the U.S. economy, persistent geopolitical unrest, and a temporary disruption within the regional banking sector, our “no trade-offs” value proposition continued to resonate with investors,” said Walt Bettinger, CEO of Charles Schwab.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
US Bancorp (USB) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total net revenue increased 6.2% year-over-year to $6.76 billion. Adjusted revenue increased 1.7% to $6.8 billion. Net income applicable to
BlackRock (BLK) ends FY23 on a high note. What’s in the cards
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), a leading provider of investment and risk management solutions, had a strong start to fiscal 2024 with about $10 trillion of assets under management (AUM). Aladdin,
MS Infographic: Highlights of Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2023 earnings report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Tuesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting a sharp decline in net profit despite an increase in revenues. Net