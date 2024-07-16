Categories AlphaGraphs, Analysis, Finance, LATEST
SCHW Earnings: Highlights of Charles Schwab Corporation’s Q2 2024 results
Financial services company The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) on Tuesday reported a decrease in adjusted earnings and a modest increase in revenues for the second quarter of 2024.
Total revenues edged up 1% year-over-year to $4.69 billion in the second quarter. The topline benefitted from an increase in total client assets amid sustained equity market strength and organic asset gathering.
Net income available to common stockholders was $1.21 billion or $0.66 per share in Q2, compared to $1.17 billion or $0.64 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted profit declined to $0.73 per share from $0.75 per share last year.
“Record asset management and administration fees, along with our balanced approach to expense management, helped Schwab produce a second-quarter pre-tax margin of 37.2% – 41.0% adjusted,” said the company’s CFO Peter Crawford.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How UnitedHealth Group (UNH) performed in Q2 2024
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues increased to $98.9 billion from $92.9 billion a year ago. Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
BAC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Bank of America’s Q2 2024 financial results
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue, net of interest expense, of $25.4 billion increased 1% from the prior-year period, reflecting higher asset
American Express’ Q2 results to benefit from higher customer spending
American Express (NYSE: AXP) generated record revenues last year, aided by a steady uptick in card spending and strong customer engagement. The company has a diverse customer base and it