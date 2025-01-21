SCHW Earnings: Charles Schwab reports higher revenue and adj. profit for Q4 2024

Financial services company The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) on Tuesday reported double-digit growth in revenues and adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total revenues increased 20% year-over-year to $5.33 billion in the December quarter. The topline benefitted from strong client engagement, increased margin utilization, and positive client cash trends.

Net income available to common stockholders was $1.72 billion or $0.94 per share in Q4, compared to $926 million or $0.51 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted profit climbed 49% year-over-year to $1.01 per share during the three months.

Prior Performance