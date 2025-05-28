HP Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will publish its second quarter 2025 earnings results today after the closing bell.

For the second quarter of 2025, HP has guided for GAAP EPS of $0.62-0.72 and adjusted EPS of $0.75-0.85.

Analysts are predicting earnings of $0.80 per share on revenue of $13.12 billion for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to adjusted EPS of $0.82 on revenue of $12.8 billion reported in the second quarter of 2024.

In the first quarter of 2025, net revenue increased 2.4% year-over-year to $13.5 billion while adjusted EPS decreased 9% to $0.74.