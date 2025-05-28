Categories LATEST, Technology
HP Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will publish its second quarter 2025 earnings results today after the closing bell.
Listen to HP’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
For the second quarter of 2025, HP has guided for GAAP EPS of $0.62-0.72 and adjusted EPS of $0.75-0.85.
Analysts are predicting earnings of $0.80 per share on revenue of $13.12 billion for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to adjusted EPS of $0.82 on revenue of $12.8 billion reported in the second quarter of 2024.
In the first quarter of 2025, net revenue increased 2.4% year-over-year to $13.5 billion while adjusted EPS decreased 9% to $0.74.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
DICK’S Sporting Goods Q1 adj. earnings rise; sales up 5%
DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in sales and adjusted earnings. Net sales increased 5% year-over-year to
Key metrics from Macy’s (M) Q1 2025 earnings results
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 5.1% year-over-year to $4.6 billion. Comparable sales were down 2% on an owned basis and
IPO News: Fintech firm Chime Financial files for initial public offering
The IPO market has experienced an increase in activity this year compared to 2024, in terms of the number of deals and proceeds. However, tariff-related uncertainties and recessionary fears could