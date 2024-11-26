Categories LATEST
HP Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Technology leader HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is scheduled to publish earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2024 today after the closing bell.
Listen to HP’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
For the October quarter, the company has guided adjusted earnings of $0.89-0.99 per share and unadjusted profit in the range of $0.74 per share to $0.84 per share. Analysts are looking for adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share on revenue of $14 billion for the fourth quarter. This compares with earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $13.82 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2023.
In the third quarter of 2024, net revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $13.5 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings declined 3% from last year to $0.83 per share in Q3.
