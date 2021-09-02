Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
HPE Earnings: All you need to know about Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q3 2021 earnings results
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenue inched up 1% year-over-year to $6.9 billion.
GAAP net income was $392 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to $9 million, or $0.01 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS rose 31% to $0.47.
The company beat market estimates on earnings but missed the mark on revenue.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, HPE expects adjusted EPS of $0.44-0.52. For the full year of 2021, adjusted EPS is estimated to range between $1.88-1.96.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Campbell Soup (CPB) expects inflationary pressures to persist through the upcoming fiscal year
Shares of Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) were up over 1% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. While revenue and adjusted
Allbirds IPO: Here is all you need to know about sneaker maker’s public listing
After establishing its unique brand in the crowded apparel market, Allbirds, Inc. is all set to take the IPO route to expand further, at a time when Wall Street is
CrowdStrike (CRWD) Earnings: Q2 results beat amid COVID-driven demand growth
Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022 as demand conditions remained favorable due to pandemic-driven digital transformation and cloud