HPE Earnings: All you need to know about Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q3 2021 earnings results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenue inched up 1% year-over-year to $6.9 billion.

GAAP net income was $392 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to $9 million, or $0.01 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS rose 31% to $0.47.

The company beat market estimates on earnings but missed the mark on revenue.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, HPE expects adjusted EPS of $0.44-0.52. For the full year of 2021, adjusted EPS is estimated to range between $1.88-1.96.

