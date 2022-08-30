Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
HPE Earnings: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q3 revenue rises modestly
Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2022.
Third-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, edged up to $0.48 per share from $0.47 per share a year earlier and matched the consensus forecast. Reported profit was $409 million or $0.31 per share in the three-month period, compared to $392 million or $0.29 per share in the same period of 2021.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Hewlett Packard’s Q3 2022 results
The company said its revenues increased 1% annually to $6.95 billion in the third quarter, slightly missing analysts’ estimates. The management also provided guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Prior Performance
