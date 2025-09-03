Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
HPE Earnings: Highlights of Hewlett Packard’s Q3 2025 report
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) on Wednesday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company also issued guidance for the fourth quarter.
The information technology giant posted earnings of $0.44 per share for the July quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a profit of $276 million or $0.21 per share for the third quarter, compared to $512 million or $0.38 per share in Q3 2024.
Third-quarter revenues were $9.14 billion, compared to $7.71 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Networking revenue came in at $1.7 billion, up 54% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and in constant currency.
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the management expects reported earnings to be in the range of $0.50 per share to $0.54 per share, and adjusted earnings between $0.56 per share and $0.60 per share.
Antonio Neri, CEO of HPE, said, “Customer demand stretched broadly across our portfolio and was particularly strong in our Server and Networking segments. As we enter a new chapter at HPE, we are focused on capturing the tremendous market opportunity through execution that delivers strong, consistent shareholder value.”
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
CRM Earnings: Salesforce Q2 2026 revenue and profit beat estimates
Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), a leading customer relationship management platform, on Wednesday reported higher revenue and profit for the second quarter of FY26. The numbers also exceeded Wall Street's estimates.
Key takeaways from Campbell’s Company’s (CPB) Q4 2025 earnings report
Shares of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ: CPB) were up 6% on Wednesday, after the company reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The results were mixed, as
Adobe (ADBE) is all set to report Q3 FY25 results. Here’s what to expect
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is scheduled to report third-quarter results on September 11 at 4:05 pm ET. Central to the company's growth strategy is agentic AI—autonomous agents embedded across workflows