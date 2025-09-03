HPE Earnings: Highlights of Hewlett Packard’s Q3 2025 report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) on Wednesday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company also issued guidance for the fourth quarter.

The information technology giant posted earnings of $0.44 per share for the July quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a profit of $276 million or $0.21 per share for the third quarter, compared to $512 million or $0.38 per share in Q3 2024.

Third-quarter revenues were $9.14 billion, compared to $7.71 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Networking revenue came in at $1.7 billion, up 54% from the prior-year period in actual dollars and in constant currency.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the management expects reported earnings to be in the range of $0.50 per share to $0.54 per share, and adjusted earnings between $0.56 per share and $0.60 per share.

Antonio Neri, CEO of HPE, said, “Customer demand stretched broadly across our portfolio and was particularly strong in our Server and Networking segments. As we enter a new chapter at HPE, we are focused on capturing the tremendous market opportunity through execution that delivers strong, consistent shareholder value.”

Prior Performance